Couple moves belongings from former Jeannette Elks lodge

Standing outside their Clay Avenue building as friends loaded a truck with tables, appliances and other belongings that survived smoke and water damage, Michael and Peggyann H. O'Bradovich said moving out is difficult.

The couple owned a building that was heavily damaged in an April fire in Jeannette's downtown area.

With an estimated $468,000 in water, smoke and structural damage to their property, the O'Bradoviches have decided to donate the building to the city, which may convert it into greenspace or possibly an amphitheater.

The couple moved out their belongings Saturday.

“It's sad,” Michael O'Bradovich said. “We put so much time and effort into this place.”

They bought the former Elks Club about seven years ago. After 25 years as a machinist and then a manager at Kennametal, Michael was laid off.

After taking a year off, he decided to invest in a building. They looked at several before a friend who is an auctioneer showed them the building at 509 Clay Ave.

When she first stepped into the building, Peggyann O'Bradovich said, she knew “this is real; this is right.”

Built in the late 1800s, the building's fixtures had the elegance of a turn-of-the century club and reminded her of growing up in Jeannette when Clay Avenue was the shopping destination of a bustling city.

When they bought the building, they planned to turn the upstairs into a restaurant and bar, Michael O'Bradovich said. They made trips to auctions to buy equipment and fixtures for the facility but, frustrated by the city's permitting process, decided to turn it into a private motorcycle club, he said.

The building survived the economic downturn that emptied many other buildings, including the former dollar store and duckpin bowling alley next door. It didn't survive an April 23 fire that consumed and eventually collapsed a neighboring building, which was owned by businessman Frank Trigona before his death.

The city has taken over that property, but investigators have not determine the cause of the fire.

On the night of the fire, Peggyann O'Bradovich persuaded firefighters to let her into the building so she could recover personal items, including the flag that belonged to her late father, a World War II Navy veteran, and letters and pictures from an uncle who died in World War II while serving in the Army Air Forces, the precursor to today's Air Force.

When she got inside, the building was filled with smoke and water was coming through the ceiling, but she still hoped they would be able to repair it. Eventually, the couple decided the cost wasn't worth it.

Their two tenants — Guys and Dolls Hair Parlor and a Jackson Hewitt tax preparation agency — have moved to nearby locations. The O'Bradoviches are looking for a new Jeannette location for their motorcycle club, which was using the two upper floors, Michael O'Bradovich said.

Tired of seeing her hometown deteriorate, Peggyann O'Bradovich said she's happy with whatever the city plans as long as it keeps the building from becoming an eyesore.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218.