Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Couple moves belongings from former Jeannette Elks lodge
Brian Bowling | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Michael O'Bradovich, owner of the old Elks Lodge building at 509 Clay Ave., in Jeannette, talks about what drew he and his wife Peggyann to the building when they purchased it seven years ago, as they move out all of their belongings from their building that was destroyed by a fire that started next door, on Saturday, on Jan. 14, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Peggyann O'Bradovich, owner of the old Elks Lodge at 509 Clay Ave. in Jeannette, holds back tears throughout the day as she directs friends about what should go and what should stay, as she moves all of her belongings out on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Friends help Peggyann and Michael O'Bradovich, move everything out that was salvageable from their building that housed the old Elks Lodge at 509 Clay Ave., in Jeannette, on Saturday, on Jan. 14, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Peggyann O'Bradovich, owner of the old Elks Lodge at 509 Clay Ave., in Jeannette, holds back tears throughout the day, as she walks through the remnants of her building that was destroyed by a fire that started next door, as she moves all of her belongings out, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Michael O'Bradovich, owner of the old Elks Lodge building at 509 Clay Ave., in Jeannette, talks about what drew he and his wife Peggyann to the building when they purchased it seven years ago, as they move out all of their belongings from their building that was destroyed by a fire that started next door, on Saturday, on Jan. 14, 2017.

Updated 15 hours ago

Standing outside their Clay Avenue building as friends loaded a truck with tables, appliances and other belongings that survived smoke and water damage, Michael and Peggyann H. O'Bradovich said moving out is difficult.

The couple owned a building that was heavily damaged in an April fire in Jeannette's downtown area.

With an estimated $468,000 in water, smoke and structural damage to their property, the O'Bradoviches have decided to donate the building to the city, which may convert it into greenspace or possibly an amphitheater.

The couple moved out their belongings Saturday.

“It's sad,” Michael O'Bradovich said. “We put so much time and effort into this place.”

They bought the former Elks Club about seven years ago. After 25 years as a machinist and then a manager at Kennametal, Michael was laid off.

After taking a year off, he decided to invest in a building. They looked at several before a friend who is an auctioneer showed them the building at 509 Clay Ave.

When she first stepped into the building, Peggyann O'Bradovich said, she knew “this is real; this is right.”

Built in the late 1800s, the building's fixtures had the elegance of a turn-of-the century club and reminded her of growing up in Jeannette when Clay Avenue was the shopping destination of a bustling city.

When they bought the building, they planned to turn the upstairs into a restaurant and bar, Michael O'Bradovich said. They made trips to auctions to buy equipment and fixtures for the facility but, frustrated by the city's permitting process, decided to turn it into a private motorcycle club, he said.

The building survived the economic downturn that emptied many other buildings, including the former dollar store and duckpin bowling alley next door. It didn't survive an April 23 fire that consumed and eventually collapsed a neighboring building, which was owned by businessman Frank Trigona before his death.

The city has taken over that property, but investigators have not determine the cause of the fire.

On the night of the fire, Peggyann O'Bradovich persuaded firefighters to let her into the building so she could recover personal items, including the flag that belonged to her late father, a World War II Navy veteran, and letters and pictures from an uncle who died in World War II while serving in the Army Air Forces, the precursor to today's Air Force.

When she got inside, the building was filled with smoke and water was coming through the ceiling, but she still hoped they would be able to repair it. Eventually, the couple decided the cost wasn't worth it.

Their two tenants — Guys and Dolls Hair Parlor and a Jackson Hewitt tax preparation agency — have moved to nearby locations. The O'Bradoviches are looking for a new Jeannette location for their motorcycle club, which was using the two upper floors, Michael O'Bradovich said.

Tired of seeing her hometown deteriorate, Peggyann O'Bradovich said she's happy with whatever the city plans as long as it keeps the building from becoming an eyesore.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.