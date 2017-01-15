Family rescued from home buckling on cracked foundation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To check if your property is at risk for mine subsidence, go to depgis.state.pa.us/msiRisk .

An donation website — gofundme.com/carol-mullen-emergency-housing — is trying to raise $5,000 to assist Carole Mullen and her family.

Carole Mullen's house was her haven.

She has plenty of perennials in the backyard, a hot tub and a spacious deck that serves as an outdoor living room in warm weather.

But from that Latrobe deck on a cold Sunday afternoon, Mullen broke into tears recalling the aftermath of being rescued — along with her daughter and two young grandchildren — from her home on Friday morning after the foundation cracked.

“I don't know what to do,” she said, looking at the sliding glass door through which firefighters freed them after the shifting left doors and windows essentially inoperable. “I have to go get a new mortgage. I have to find a place to live. I have to have a home.”

Latrobe fire Chief John Brasile said it was mine subsidence in a tight-knit residential area of the city's Lloydsville neighborhood that left Mullen's home condemned by the city.

The Eleanor Drive home has shifted 3 or 4 more inches since Friday and likely will continue to do so, he said. Mullen bought the house in 2011, according to county records.

A slew of engineers and geologists from the state Department of Environmental Protection assessed the situation on Friday, and Latrobe public works employees stabilized one side of the house with a few wooden support planks, Brasile said.

Several homes in that neighborhood, including Mullen's, are flanked in the rear by a large wooded crater that Brasile said was part of an old mine.

Mullen said her insurance company will be on the scene Monday. She does not have mine subsidence insurance.

“It looks like, right now, everything is buckling into the middle,” Brasile said. “If it falls, it's going to collapse into the middle.”

Mullen peered into the windows of her now-empty home on Sunday afternoon and recalled the terrifying morning that began at 7 a.m. when her daughter, Bonnie Levay — who initially thought there was a break-in — freed Mullen from her bedroom.

“When I started to walk down the hall, I felt vertigo immediately,” recalled Mullen, who owns and operates DeCaro's Deli in Latrobe.

They called 911. After hours of standing in the cold wrapped in a blanket from the American Red Cross on Friday, Mullen learned her house wasn't fit to be her home anymore.

She's grateful that city officials allowed her to retrieve her belongings on Saturday.

“We packed seven years in, like, five hours,” she said of friends and family and her son, Bob Mullen, who orchestrated the fast response.

“He kind of just took over everything because it was very hard for me (Saturday),” Carole Mullen said, crying. “I'm watching all my stuff just get thrown into boxes.”

Weiss Furniture owner Richard Dunhoff donated a truck, dollies and warehouse storage space for Mullen, who stayed with family members during the weekend.

“I feel bad for her and she has a wonderful family,” Dunhoff said.

Now she is faced with a list of questions. What happens to her house? Can she continue running the deli? Where will she live?

“I just love my business and I love what I do,” she said, “but I don't know how I'm going to recover after this.”

Mullen is open to the possibility that something else may have caused the situation, but said it's certainly possible mine subsidence is the culprit.

“I would like them to provide me with evidence,” she said.

Several neighbors immediately started the process to obtain their own insurance during the weekend, including Matt Turney, who recently got his first look at the crater behind Mullen's home.

“It just doesn't seem natural,” he said.

While Mullen sorts out her future, it's not lost on her that everything fell apart on Friday the 13th. She described herself as a superstitious person who regularly knocks on wood and throws salt over her shoulder.

“It was very ironic that my house would do this,” she said. “I don't know where I'll be the next Friday the 13th.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.