Hempfield Area accepts retirement of superintendant

The Hempfield Area School Board on Monday reluctantly and tearfully accepted Superintendant Barbara Marin's announcement that she will retire at the end of the school year to spend more time with her grandchild.

Marin, 67, had been superintendant since February of 2013 and was an assistant superintendant for elementary education since 2001. Marin said it was a difficult decision to retire, but she has an 18-month-old granddaughter who lives in South Carolina, and Marin wants to spend more time visiting her.

“In our hearts none of us want to do it, but we have to take a vote,” said board President Sonya Brajdic, who choked up as the board voted to accept and approve Marin's pending retirement at its Monday meeting. “It's a good thing that it's not an easy thing to do.”

Marin declined to point to any signature achievements in the school district during her tenure, instead praising the team effort of the board and district staff.

“Everything we do, we do as a team, and I won't take credit for any one accomplishment,” Marin said. “This has been a fantastic board to work with.”

Before joining Hempfield, Marin had been a principal and director of curriculum and instruction for Indiana Area schools, an elementary and middle school teacher in the Greensburg Salem School District and had taught in her home state of New Jersey and New York. She earns $165,000 as Hempfield's superintendent.

“We're really happy with where the board and administration are here, and Barb's been a big part of where we are,” board member Paul Adams said.

The board voted 7-1 to accept Marin's retirement, with board member Joseph Lutz casting a symbolic dissenting vote and Jeanne Smith absent.

Marin said a Hempfield Area High School teacher remains on paid leave while the district, Pennsylvania State Police and the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office investigate a student's allegation that the teacher had sexually harassed her.

District Attorney John Peck said his office investigated the student's initial report Dec. 21 but found no evidence of criminal conduct, but the student made a fresh accusation against the same teacher earlier this month, prompting the district to put him on leave and open an investigation of the latest allegation.

State police, who are leading the latest phase of the investigation, could not be reached for comment Monday.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.