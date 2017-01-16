Latrobe home's sinking into mine highlights need for subsidence insurance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The shifting soil and cracked foundation that ousted Carole Mullen from her Latrobe home Friday has served as a wake-up call to neighbors that it is time to sign up for mine subsidence insurance.

“I wouldn't want to see anybody go through this,” Mullen said Monday of the prospect of losing the Eleanor Drive house she has lived in since 2011 and the uncertainty of what compensation she may expect from her homeowner's insurance.

Unaware it was advisable for homes in her neighborhood, Mullen said she'd never taken out a mine subsidence policy. Industry sources note standard homeowner's policies don't cover damage related to sinking into an abandoned coal mine.

City firefighters rescued Mullen, her daughter and two grandchildren from the house early Friday when they couldn't exit through any doors or windows, made inoperable by the building's shift.

Mullen thanked city officials for allowing her to enter the house to retrieve her possessions. She said Monday she still had to take a lawn mower from the property, which she was told would be off-limits and likely condemned on Tuesday.

“I still haven't found a place to go,” she said of her search for a home. A drive to benefit Mullen, conducted through the website GoFundMe.com, had raised nearly $5,000 by Monday afternoon.

Mullen said state officials told her the damage was consistent with mine subsidence, but she was waiting to hear from her insurer.

“The whole neighborhood is saddened about what happened, and they're rushing to get insurance to cover their houses,” Mullen said. “It opened their eyes.”

Thomas Brubaker, who lives eight doors from Mullen, is among those who quickly invested in subsidence insurance. He sought help from his agent in applying for coverage through Pennsylvania's Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund, administered by the Department of Environmental Protection. At least one other neighbor applied online.

Though Brubaker was aware of an area where his children used to play that showed signs of past mining activity, he never considered he might need subsidence insurance.

“Most of us were ignorant or didn't give it much thought,” he said, noting there were no subsidence problems in the 44 years he has lived on the street.

According to the DEP, more than a million homes in 43 of the state's 67 counties are atop abandoned coal or clay mines. Only about 62,000 are covered by subsidence insurance.

Subsidence coverage of $150,000 costs $82.50 per year, and the state fund has paid out more than $30 million in homeowner claims since 1961. The average claim paid in 2015 was about $20,000.

The DEP has carried out campaigns to make homeowners aware of the insurance after incidents in recent years — including in Mt. Oliver, Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills in Allegheny County and at North Belle Vernon and Hyde Park in Westmoreland County.

Visitors can view an online map on the insurance page that shows areas where underground mining has occurred — including three diagonal swaths crossing large sections of Westmoreland County, nearby areas bordering the Kiskiminetas River and most of the eastern and southern parts of Allegheny County.

Insurance industry sources note there is no common market coverage available for people seeking subsidence insurance other than the DEP policy. Other options are available for entities such as Hempfield Area School District, which has insured its former Bovard Elementary School building against mine subsidence through the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Insurance Trust.

Obtaining coverage in Pennsylvania is voluntary, but Mullen argued it should be required with a mortgage on a house in an area where deep mines were prevalent.

“Nobody said you have to have this insurance,” Mullen said, recalling when she moved to Eleanor Drive. “Now, here I am with a $175,000 house falling into the ground, and I'm still responsible for the mortgage.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.