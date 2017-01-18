New technology takes Latrobe students on virtual field trips

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe students soon will take virtual field trips using Google Expeditions technology.

At their Tuesday meeting, school directors donned goggles linked to a Google app that allowed them to explore the habitats of bull sharks swimming near Fiji, a whale shark off the coast of Mexico and other finned denizens of the deep.

Robin Pynos, director of technology, curriculum and instruction, led the session and said, after instructors are trained to do the same, the high-tech learning tools will be in the hands of students in about a month. Pynos narrated a series of 3-D still images and placed arrows to guide participants to points of interest. Goggle-wearers tilted their heads up and down and twisted in their chairs to view the 360-degree scenes from various angles.

According to Pynos, such “memorable learning moments” are meant to fully engage students, offering them academic, cognitive and behavioral benefits.

“These are journeys that you can take virtually to almost anywhere,” she said. “There are over 200 expeditions available through the app.”

Destinations and topics include historic sites, natural wonders, the International Space Station, Penn State's Beaver Stadium and the inner workings of the human body.

Students also can use the app for exploring careers, sampling a day in the life of workers ranging from a veterinarian to an airline pilot, Pynos said.

Greater Latrobe was selected last spring to help pilot the Expeditions app software. The district later purchased two Expeditions hardware kits, each including a teacher tablet, phones for the app and goggles for use by up to 30 students.

Coordinated by district media specialists, one kit will be shared by the senior high and junior high and the other will rotate among Greater Latrobe's three elementary schools.

To help with the $20,000 price for the kits, the district tapped $2,250 from a recent grant of more than $200,000 the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation provided to assist with technology and instructional initiatives.

In other business, the board promoted Richard Kozusko from assistant softball coach to head coach, with a $4,840 salary, after Alexa Pinto's recent resignation from the top post.

The Senior High auditorium will play host to the Westmoreland County Music Educators Association Junior High County Band Festival 2 p.m. Saturday. A consultant with Pittsburgh's PERSAD Center will address issues facing LGBTQ students at the next Conversations with the Superintendent session, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 in the Center for Student Creativity.

An Information Night for parents of children who will enter kindergarten next August will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Senior High auditorium.

