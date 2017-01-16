Rostraver man, confessed killer, sues aunt, alleging mishandling of estate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Rostraver man serving a life sentence at SCI Greene for bludgeoning and stabbing to death his sister's boyfriend has sued his 66-year-old aunt, alleging she mishandled his finances.

Billy Ray Boggs, 51, who pleaded guilty in September 2015 to beating Thomas Guercio, 35, of Jeannette with a hammer and then repeatedly stabbing him in the chest after realizing he was still alive, filed a civil lawsuit against Marie Boggs of Pittsburgh.

“You've got to be kidding me. ... I had no idea until you called. Geez, you try to do something nice for a relative in a tragic situation, and this happens to you,” Marie Boggs told the Tribune-Review on Monday. “He's really got to be out of his mind. I've sent all his money to his prison account, and I'm really glad I've kept all those records.”

Billy Ray Boggs testified during his guilty plea that he killed Guercio after learning he had beaten Boggs' sister, Jamie Lynn Boggs, with a pipe wrench in March 2015. Boggs said he wrapped Guercio's body in a tarp and threw him over a hillside near Kittanning, Armstrong County.

Boggs was arrested weeks after the killing in Ross, Allegheny County, where police were holding him as a suspect in a case involving the theft of model trains. He later led authorities to Guercio's body.

In his typewritten, five-page civil lawsuit filed in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court, Boggs alleges he gave his aunt power of attorney over his estate after his arrest.

He claims that after his conviction, Marie Boggs agreed to sell his home on Finley Road in Rostraver, which he values at $100,240; contents worth $54,095; a Lionel train collection valued at $77,879; a 2011 pickup worth $15,000; and $500 in his bank account. The lawsuit claims his aunt owes him $247,709.

“(Marie Boggs) accepted one Samsung washer and a Samsung dryer, each valued at $1,200, as payment,” Boggs alleges.

“The defendant removed tens of thousands of dollars worth of property from the plaintiff's home (including the plaintiff's personal Lionel train collection. Only after the plaintiff threatened the defendant with legal redress did (Marie Boggs) send the plaintiff $2,060...' ” the lawsuit states.

Boggs claims his aunt hasn't responded to his mail inquiries since October.

“I did take the washer and dryer and a television set that he promised me,” Marie Boggs said. “We still have the trains, but they are in storage. ... I still wasn't sure what to do with them.

“I'm old and can't get around very well, but I did go out to the house and it is a mess. ... You have to climb up a dirt pile to get inside, and some of the rooms don't have floors. When we opened the door, stray cats and rats ran out ...” she said.

Marie Boggs said she informed her nephew that the home was “such a mess” she doubted anyone would buy it.

“I did contact a couple of those people who advertise ‘will buy homes' and they looked at the house, but I never did hear back,” she said. “I still can't believe he sued me. He used to come to my home for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Guercio's family filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in 2015 against Billy Ray Boggs and his sister seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit is pending.

Thomas Guercio's mother, Carrie, declined to comment.

“I've been broken-hearted about my son since this happened,” she said. “They have to live with what they did. But because of (the Guercios') lawsuit, I really can't comment at this time.”

In December, Judge Rita Hathaway dismissed Billy Ray Boggs's appeal of his guilty plea. Boggs contended his previous attorney should not have allowed him to plead guilty due to an unspecified mental issue.

Hathaway ruled there was no indication that Boggs suffered from any mental infirmities.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.