Westmoreland

Former Greensburg police officer to run for district judge

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 2:18 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A retired Greensburg City police officer has announced he is running for the vacant office of Greensburg district judge.

Eugene “Geno” Zulisky, 50, has cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots. In 2015, he unsuccessfully challenged former district judge James Albert, who retired last year.

“I've been very active with the youth of Greensburg. I'm connected to this community,” Zulisky said.

If elected, Zulisky said he would be a full-time judge.

“I will be firm but fair and my decisions will be based on the merit of the case, not an outside influence. A victim of a crime should not lose faith in the judicial system,” he said.

Zulisky retired from the Greensburg force in September 2015 after more than 20 years of service. Before that, he was on the South Greensburg force for eight years.

He is married with two daughters, ages 18 and 8. He is a Greensburg volunteer fireman and an assistant track and field coach for the Greensburg Salem School District.

A 1984 graduate of Greensburg Salem, he attended Murray State University on a football scholarship. In 1988, he graduated the State Municipal Police Academy with the highest academic and highest firearm awards.

He has been a volunteer coach for the YMCA, volunteer instructor for the state Game Commission, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Police Rod and Gun, and Nicely Elementary School PTO.

