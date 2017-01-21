Penn Township woman angles for dollars for cancer nonprofit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Danielle Lang wants to honor her father's memory by sending cancer patients on a relaxed fishing getaway.

The 38-year-old Penn Township woman lost her father, Daniel Kovac of Irwin, to colon cancer in 2015. In the midst of her grief, Lang was joined by Girl Scouts from local Troop 26664 in creating “Chemo Caddies,” collecting items to aid chemotherapy patients at Forbes and Magee hospitals and brighten their days.

“I went to a chemo treatment with my dad,” Lang said. “It was just very humbling to see 40-some people who were so unhappy.”

This spring, drawing on her father's love for fishing, Lang is raising money for Reel Recovery, a Massachusetts nonprofit that arranges fly-fishing trips for men diagnosed with cancer. Founded in 2003, the organization has hosted more than 230 fishing trips, and will host 31 this year.

Lang will hold an April 2 fundraiser in Circleville — the fire department donated their hall for the event — with a goal of raising $5,000, enough to send about seven people on the all-expenses-paid fishing excursions, which take place all over the country.

“The money will be donated in my dad's name to help send people on the retreats,” Lang said.

Reel Recovery Executive Director Stan Golub said the organization regularly receives memorial donations, but a fundraiser is a little more unusual.

“Usually, it's done for someone who's passed away,” he said. “It's pretty special.”

Lang and the Girl Scouts arranged for two “Chemo Caddies” deliveries to Forbes and Magee, each with 40 to 60 of the caddies. The gifts included word scrambles, decks of cards, journals, magazines, books and Bibles.

“We also included things like ChapStick and lotion, because chemo can really dry out your skin,” she said.

The fishing fundraiser is the next step in Lang's mission to honor her father.

“It was just really hard to do the (“Chemo Caddies”) because I'm still sort of in my grieving process,” she said. “I may do it again, but working with Reel Recovery is a great way of helping people.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.