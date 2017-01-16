Fans lament late kickoff, salved by Steelers win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The defense and special teams played well; the offensive struggled. Calling pass plays near the goal line? Not a smart move, but thank goodness for Chris Boswell's NFL-playoff record six field goals.

Opinions about the Steelers playoff win flowed Monday afternoon like cold beer from the tap at Jeannette's Grapeville Station, where regulars perched at the bar outnumbered the sparse crowd there 14 hours earlier as the final seconds of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs ticked away Sunday night.

Bartender Kelly Conroy said four Steelers faithful watched the biggest game of the season to date — a fact she attributed to the 8:40 p.m. kickoff.

Early games mean more customers spend more time watching the game at bars and restaurants, she said. The NFL last week pushed kickoff for the Steelers-Chiefs game from 1 p.m. because of concerns about an ice storm in Kansas City.

“It's good they were doing it for safety, but the people it really hurt were the bartenders and bar owners,” said Conroy, 48.

Even while basking in the glow of the 18-16 win, many fervent black-and-gold fans admitted to being irked by the late start. Sunday's game ended about 11:20 p.m.

“Basically when the game is on late, I don't watch it,” said Steelers fan Al Egner, 52, who awoke at 5:30 a.m. to be at the True Value store he manages in Latrobe by 7 a.m.

Barb Miller of Greensburg said she stayed up for the game but prefers when the Steelers play early. Either way, she and her husband always watch.

Judy Constantine of Ruffsdale said she and her husband watched only the first half before going to sleep.

“It used to be they were playing those Monday night games and I was teaching and there was no way I was staying up to watch,” she said. “Now I'm retired, and I still don't stay up.”

Miller and Constantine participate in a weekly quilting group at the St. Vincent Archabbey Gristmill in Unity. The big win and Steelers history were a hot topic of conversation among the ladies Monday.

They swapped opinions about coach Mike Tomlin, reminisced about running back great Jerome Bettis — some of Sunday's field goals would be touchdowns if The Bus was still playing, Constantine contended — and shared disdain for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

It's Brady and the AFC-best Patriots who the Steelers will meet Sunday, albeit with an earlier 6:40 p.m. kickoff.

When it comes to that game, the quilting group, Conroy and the rest agreed: the Steelers will need to do more than kick field goals to win, regardless of the start time.

Natasha Lindstrom contributed. Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer.