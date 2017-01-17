Westmoreland County Food Bank gauges need in rural, eastern areas

The problem of food insecurity in Ligonier, Donegal and other rural communities is getting a closer look now that the Westmoreland County Food Bank is conducting a two-year study of the area.

Food bank officials want to know whether food needs in the eastern part of the county are being met and, if necessary, enroll more qualifying households — in a manner similar to what they have done elsewhere over the past 10 years.

“We're looking at the areas of greatest need — where we see our pantry coverage and where there could possibly be a need for more,” said Director of Agency Services Texie Waddell. “When we started this pilot project (in 2007), we set a time frame … and wanted to take a look at the more rural areas of the county.”

The food bank serves more than 31,000 area residents annually through a network of 43 food pantries, most of which do monthly on-site distributions. Eastern Westmoreland currently is served by three pantries — the Laurel Valley Area Food Pantry in New Florence, the Laurel Mountain Food Pantry in Donegal and the Ligonier Association of Churches Food Pantry in Ligonier.

Although the existing network of pantries seems to be sufficient, the food bank's outreach efforts in Ligonier will determine whether more pantries are needed, Waddell said.

“We're not really sure, but we will be able to determine what we need to do depending on the volume of calls we receive,” she said. “We want people to be aware of the income guidelines for eligibility and where the pantry sites are located. Families may be eligible for help and not even know it.”

The food bank's outreach effort in Ligonier will include site visits with all three pantries, public surveys, a direct-mail campaign targeting income-eligible households and information dissemination through school districts and community organizations.

“Word of mouth is a huge way of people finding out about our services,” Waddell said.

Lynne Donnelly, who helped start the Laurel Mountain Food Pantry seven years ago, said word of mouth was critical to the early success of the Donegal pantry. Sponsored by Valley Brethren Church and several other churches, the pantry serves about 75 people a month.

“About a third of them are senior citizens, a third are families with small children at home, and another third are either disabled or have seasonal jobs,” Donnelly said. “I think it's very important to reach out to those folks who either don't know we're there or don't realize we can help them if they can't get to us.”

Families that come to the Donegal Community Center at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month can get immediate assistance as long as they show proof of residency and sign a form affirming that they meet the income requirements, she said.

To meet income eligibility requirements, family income must be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines. A family of four, for example, must show an annual income of $36,450 or below, according to the food bank's website.

The food bank, which serves as a supplier to local food pantries, gets 50 percent of its food from state and federal sources and 50 percent from local donations, food drives and Feeding America. Westmoreland County is part of the Feeding America network of 200 food banks nationwide.

In 2007, the food bank completed a “gap study” that determined that 40,000 people in the county qualified for food assistance but were not receiving it. Since then, the food bank has conducted outreach and expansion efforts in Jeannette, Mt. Pleasant/Scottdale, New Kensington and the Mon Valley.

The latter led to the opening of the area's newest food pantry, the Gate of Heaven Food Pantry, 644 Reed Ave., Monessen, in November 2015. The pantry holds a food distribution from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month. More than 360 new households were enrolled in the Mon Valley between January 2015 and December, Waddell said.

“Our work in the Mon Valley was very successful,” she said. “Initial capacity assessments revealed the need for an additional service location in the area, and the community support we received in opening our newest food pantry was awesome.”

In addition to food pantry support, the food bank provides weekend meal kits for schoolchildren, monthly food boxes for senior citizens, a summer food program for children and application assistance for SNAP food stamp benefits.

