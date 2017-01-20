Westmoreland gives hunters second chance to bag geese making homes in county parks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hunters took advantage of a rare second chance this winter to bag some of the many geese that make their homes in five Westmoreland County parks.

“As far as we know, the hunters were very appreciative of the extra opportunity; reports from them and our own workers is that it was a success,” said Josh Miller, county parks maintenance coordinator.

Over four weeks in December and January, hunters were granted an extended season to hunt Canada geese in an effort to control the population.

The additional hunts were permitted at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity; Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township and Chestnut Ridge, Bridgeport Dam and Mammoth parks, all in Mt. Pleasant Township.

A regular four-week season is held each September. Extended hunting ended Jan. 14.

“They can be a lovely animal, but they also can be a nuisance. We determined (after the initial hunt) we needed another one,” Miller said. “It doesn't happen very often.”

Geese are known to be aggressive and leave droppings that can be a nuisance to park visitors using the walkways and other facilities.

The number of geese killed is not tabulated because of safety concerns; a county employee would have to be stationed in the vicinity of the hunting, Miller said.

The department has permitted goose hunting in the parks for several years, he said. The impacted parks were posted with alerts about the hunts.

Hunters are required to be licensed and to retrieve the birds. The hunters could use retriever dogs. Kayaks, canoes, rowboats and boats with electric motors were permitted at Chestnut Ridge and Bridgeport Dam parks. Kayaks and canoes were permitted at Mammoth and Northmoreland parks, but no watercraft are allowed at Twin Lakes Park.

In the spring, Miller said the county plans to again register to participate in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services “Geese Peace” program to further control goose and duck populations in its parks.

The program involves park workers “addling” eggs in nests to keep them from hatching.

Addling is a humane way to limit flock growth and stabilize goose populations, according to the Humane Society of the United States. It can be done by treating eggs with corn oil or by removing the eggs from the nest, according to the group's website.

Miller said county parks officials will assess the population again later in the year to determine whether to continue the expanded hunt season.

“Our typical September hunt is guaranteed,” he said. “The later one will be determined after the initial hunt.”

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.