Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland gives hunters second chance to bag geese making homes in county parks
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A lone goose floats along the upper lake at Twin Lakes Park, in Hempfield, t on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A lone goose floats along the upper lake at Twin Lakes Park, in Hempfield, t on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A lone goose floats along the upper lake at Twin Lakes Park, in Hempfield, t on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Updated 7 hours ago

Hunters took advantage of a rare second chance this winter to bag some of the many geese that make their homes in five Westmoreland County parks.

“As far as we know, the hunters were very appreciative of the extra opportunity; reports from them and our own workers is that it was a success,” said Josh Miller, county parks maintenance coordinator.

Over four weeks in December and January, hunters were granted an extended season to hunt Canada geese in an effort to control the population.

The additional hunts were permitted at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity; Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township and Chestnut Ridge, Bridgeport Dam and Mammoth parks, all in Mt. Pleasant Township.

A regular four-week season is held each September. Extended hunting ended Jan. 14.

“They can be a lovely animal, but they also can be a nuisance. We determined (after the initial hunt) we needed another one,” Miller said. “It doesn't happen very often.”

Geese are known to be aggressive and leave droppings that can be a nuisance to park visitors using the walkways and other facilities.

The number of geese killed is not tabulated because of safety concerns; a county employee would have to be stationed in the vicinity of the hunting, Miller said.

The department has permitted goose hunting in the parks for several years, he said. The impacted parks were posted with alerts about the hunts.

Hunters are required to be licensed and to retrieve the birds. The hunters could use retriever dogs. Kayaks, canoes, rowboats and boats with electric motors were permitted at Chestnut Ridge and Bridgeport Dam parks. Kayaks and canoes were permitted at Mammoth and Northmoreland parks, but no watercraft are allowed at Twin Lakes Park.

In the spring, Miller said the county plans to again register to participate in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services “Geese Peace” program to further control goose and duck populations in its parks.

The program involves park workers “addling” eggs in nests to keep them from hatching.

Addling is a humane way to limit flock growth and stabilize goose populations, according to the Humane Society of the United States. It can be done by treating eggs with corn oil or by removing the eggs from the nest, according to the group's website.

Miller said county parks officials will assess the population again later in the year to determine whether to continue the expanded hunt season.

“Our typical September hunt is guaranteed,” he said. “The later one will be determined after the initial hunt.”

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.