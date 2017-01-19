Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon approves labor agreement with public employees
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

North Huntingdon will have labor peace with 35 unionized municipal employees after reaching a new, five-year contract agreement.

Township commissioners this week unanimously approved a deal that grants employees an average annual increase of 80 cents an hour, equal to about a 2.7-percent pay hike, for employees in the public works and park and recreation departments as well as police dispatchers and administrative personnel who are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 83.

The agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through 2021. The previous contract expired Dec. 31.

Union members unanimously approved the contract Wednesday, said LaVonne Shields, former local union president and chief negotiator for the workers.

Under the deal, union members will continue to pay the same portion of their health insurance premiums, said John Shepherd, township manager.

The contract approved by both sides eliminated language that would have required township officials to meet with union leaders in the event of a declared emergency, such as a snowstorm or flood.

Several commissioners said the township could not force union leaders to meet with them and that it was essential to move as quickly as possible in an emergency.

In other matters, commissioners discussed eliminating a fire-hydrant tax on residents whose levy would be less than $1.

The township charges the tax to recoup the $50 fee charged by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, and the fire-hydrant tax fund has a surplus, Shepherd said. For residents whose tax is less than $1, it costs the township more to send notices than it receives, Shepherd said.

The fire-hydrant tax proposal could be considered in February, he said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.