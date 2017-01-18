Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jail time ordered for Derry Borough man who pointed gun at baby
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Derry Borough man will serve at least nine months in jail for holding a gun to his baby's head then threatening a police dog.

James Hudak III, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of child endangerment, unlawful restraint and other offenses related to an incident Nov. 8 at the Chestnut Street apartment he shared with his fiancee and their 7-month-old.

Police said Hudak threatened the woman and child during a confrontation and growled and lunged at Latrobe police K-9 Rocky following a brief standoff with authorities who responded to the incident.

“I was off my medications, and I was drinking heavily,” Hudak told Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani Wednesday.

Police said Hudak threatened his fiancee and the child and pointed a handgun at the baby's head. Hudak challenged police to remove him from the home but eventually surrendered and voluntarily left the building, according to court records. At that point, Hudak was aggressive toward the police dog, authorities said.

Hudak said it was in his best interest to plead guilty so he eventually could be reunited with his family.

Feliciani ordered Hudak to serve nine to 23 months in jail and five additional years on probation. He was ordered to have no contact with his fiancee and child and to complete drug-and-alcohol and mental health treatment.

Hudak will be allowed to leave jail early to enroll in an inpatient treatment program. But he won't be paroled before he serves at least nine months behind bars to attend an outpatient facility, the judge said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

