Hole in I-70 bridge deck forces PennDOT to close lane near Mt. Pleasant exit
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

One lane of Route 70 westbound is closed as crews make emergency repairs to a hole in a bridge that carries the highway over Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township, according to PennDOT.

A 2-foot-square hole was discovered Wednesday in a bridge deck in the left lane of the highway, he said. The hole goes through the road and bridge deck, leaving Route 31 visible underneath, said Jay Ofsanik, PennDOT safety officer.

“We obviously need to get that fixed,” he said.

The work and lane closure are expected to last through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

“Bridges can be a tedious area to work,” Ofsanik said.

He cautioned motorists to be safe and aware of workers in the area of the Mt. Pleasant/West Newton exit in Westmoreland County.

Ofsanik wasn't sure how PennDOT was notified of the situation.

“It's one of our older bridges,” he said.

