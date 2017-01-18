Latrobe school board agrees on tax resolution

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe School Board has agreed it will keep any property tax hike for the 2017-18 school year within the state-determined index of 3.2 percent — or 2.53 mills — in accordance with Pennsylvania's Taxpayer Relief Act.

That maximum increase would generate an extra $854,000 in revenue for the district. But business administrator Dan Watson said Tuesday, “That's not a plan of ours. That's just the ceiling that is set.”

In light of the board's tax resolution, it doesn't have to prepare an early, preliminary budget and will have until May to approve a tentative spending plan for 2017-18.

Greater Latrobe avoided increasing its real estate tax of 79 mills for 2016-17 after a 1-mill hike the previous year. While a potential tax hike to cover other expenses hasn't been ruled out, district officials have said they don't plan to raise millage to pay for the new Latrobe Elementary School, slated for construction on the city's Old Athletic Field.

The school project carries a maximum estimated cost of $35 million, with financing to include three bond issues of $10 million each through 2018. Construction bids are to be opened Feb. 16 and presented for board consideration Feb. 28.