Westmoreland

Program to track hospital visits for opioid use

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

A Pittsburgh-based company will help officials in Pennsylvania and Ohio track the number of people who visit hospitals for opioid-related reasons.

Health Monitoring will provide the data as it is entered into the company's EpiCenter surveillance system, which is in use in many hospitals in both states, including those operated in Westmoreland County by Excela Health, company officials said.

That information will be shared with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provided a grant for the project. Health Monitoring has been working with the Ohio Department of Health since November 2015 to improve detection of drug overdoses, officials said.

The EpiCenter system allows hospital workers to indicate that opioid use was a reason for the patient's visit to the emergency room and the data then will be compiled anonymously, officials said.

“The project demonstrates the future of population health monitoring,” Health Monitoring CEO Kevin Hutchison said in a news release. “We're seeing lives lost every day. This project shows the value of looking at specific problems and crises, and tracing their progress through concrete data. The goal is really to save lives.”

