Westmoreland

Mertz to run for Greensburg council as Republican

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Lifelong Greensburg resident and city firefighter Gregory Mertz announced he will run for city council in the upcoming 2017 election.

Mertz, 32, intends to seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election.

He has served in the community as a volunteer fireman at Greensburg Truck Company 2, a YMCA volunteer and is active in his local church.

“As a city council member, I will work with Greensburg's small business owners, support the public safety community, expand downtown parking and work with community and state leaders to fight the heroin epidemic — while balancing the budget and keeping our taxes low,” Mertz said.

He serves as the U.S. director of non-profit organization CitizenGO Foundation, which promotes conservative, faith-based initiatives.

