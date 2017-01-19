Comcast Foundation gave to several nonprofits in Western PA in 2016
Nine nonprofit organizations in Western Pennsylvania received grants from the Comcast Foundation in 2016, the foundation said.
The organizations were among 21 in Comcast's Keystone Region that received a total of $309,000 in grants. The Keystone Region includes portions of northeastern, central and western Pennsylvania, the Maryland panhandle, eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.
The grants supported programs that expand digital literacy, promote community service and “build tomorrow's leaders,” the foundation said.
Local recipients were:
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, Greensburg
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh (Beyond School Walls program)
• Best of the Batch Foundation, Pittsburgh
• Sarah Heinz House Boys & Girls Club, Pittsburgh
• Boys & Girls Club of Western PA
• Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh
• Easter Seals of Western & Central PA, Pittsburgh
• Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh (Digital Connectors)
• Strong Women Strong Girls, Pittsburgh