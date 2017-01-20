Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Transit authority to add natural gas-powered buses to its fleet
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:57 a.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

The Westmoreland County Transit Authority has purchased 11 new buses for use at its soon to be built compressed natural gas filling depot in Hempfield.

Transit officials said Thursday the new buses represent the start of an authority-wide conversion from diesel vehicles to those powered with natural gas.

“This is the first time we've had the opportunity to proceed with something more environmentally friendly,” said authority board chairman Frank Tosto.

Installation of the natural gas fuel depot at the authority's service and maintenance center is slated for completion in June. That project, financed by PennDOT, is part of a statewide effort to build 29 natural gas public transportation fueling stations throughout Pennsylvania.

Authority executive director Alan Blahovec said more than half of the transit agency's fleet of 41 buses are due for replacement this year. The initial purchase is expected to cost about $6.5 million for six 57-seat buses and five 32-seat buses for the authority's commuter and local service.

Blahovec said state and federal grants will pay for nearly the entire cost of the bus purchases. The authority will have to use just $41,000 of its own money to finance the deal, he said.

“It does seem like we are spending a lot of money, but we don't do it often,” Blahovec said.

The larger buses are expected to be delivered to the authority in June, in time for the opening of the natural gas depot. Those buses will replace the oldest vehicles in the authority's fleet, which were bought in 2003.

The new buses are larger than those being replaced and are expected to increase the authority's capacity, Blahovec said.

Ridership throughout the authority's fixed route system had steadily increased until last year when the number of passengers dropped. Officials said the ridership decline was caused by a lack of available seats on the system's six daily Pittsburgh commuter routes.

The authority had more than 493,000 passengers in 2016, 4.2 percent less than the previous year.

Blahovec suggested that ridership could increase with more seats available on the buses.

Meanwhile, the authority is expected to purchase another 11 smaller vehicles later this year.

Those vehicles also will be fueled by compressed natural gas, Blahovec said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.