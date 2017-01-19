Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

U.S. Sens. Toomey, Warren wager over Steelers vs. Pats
Kevin Zwick | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has wagered with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., over the Steelers/Patriots game. They bet cases of local beer.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is making room in his fridge for some celebratory Sam Adams beer.

He will put down a few bottles of the Boston beer should the Steelers beat the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

The Pennsylvania Republican placed a friendly wager with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with the Massachusetts Democrat offering to pony up a case of Sam Adams if the Steelers win. Toomey put a case of Pittsburgh's Penn Pilsner beer on the line.

The Steeler-Patriots winner goes to the Super Bowl.

Of post-game comments made this week by Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin and broadcast by wide receiver Antonio Brown on Facebook Live, Warren said: “Smack talk is just that: all talk — the Pats are a bunch of champions through and through, and I'm looking forward to celebrating another trip to the Super Bowl with all of Patriots Nation.”

Toomey praised Tomlin for the team's momentum and said, “They are prepared to exact revenge on their AFC nemesis.”

“I am confident that a resurgent Steelers defense can pressure Tom Brady, and on offense, the Killer Bs can carve up the Pats D,” Toomey said. “Pittsburgh is primed to climb the stairway to seven.”

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.

