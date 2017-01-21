Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Zoning board weighs Penn Township drilling site plans
Debra Erdley | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Members of the public listen to testimony durign a public hearing at the Penn Township Zoning Hearing Board about zoning exceptions for three Apex Energy LLC proposed gas well sites on separate sites totaling 386 acres in Harrison City, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christopher Hess, general counsel and vice president of land and business development for Apex Energy LLC, testifies before the Penn Township Zoning Hearing Board during a public hearing about zoning exceptions for three proposed gas well sites in Harrison City, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Penn Township Zoning Hearing Board hears a cross examination from Ryan Hamilton, left, representing Protect Penn-Trafford, of Christopher Hess, general counsel and vice president of land and business development for Apex Energy LLC, about zoning exceptions for three proposed gas well sites in Harrison City, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ryan Hamilton, a lawyer representing Protect Penn-Trafford, cross examines a witness during a public hearing held by the Penn Township Zoning Hearing Board about zoning exceptions for three proposed gas well sites in Harrison City, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeff Wilhelm, representing applicant Apex Energy LLC, carries binders of exhibits for their case past two large images for the proposed gas well sites during a public hearing in Harrison City, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.

A Penn Township citizens group continued to grill representatives of Apex Energy on Saturday as the Wexford-based drilling company detailed plans to build a trio of Marcellus gas well sites to the township zoning hearing board.

The board is scheduled to deliver its findings on the company's proposals to township commissioners March 9.

As the hearing got under way, however, township solicitor Michael T. Korns advised the zoning hearing board that township commissioners, who hammered out a consent agreement late last year to end a $300 million federal court suit from Apex, are poised to approve the company's applications for special exceptions to the township's zoning ordinance.

“The township commissioners in total do believe these applications meet the criteria of the ordinance,” Korns said. “And in review, we believe it would be appropriate to approve.”

The applications call for the construction of seven well pads on three sites, a 136-acre plot at 500 Pleasant Valley Road, a 191-acre site at 1075 First St. and a 58-acre site at 888 Meadowbrook Road.

Attorney Ryan Hamilton, representing Protect PT, questioned company representatives extensively about their plans.

Saturday's hearing marked the latest development in the citizens group's long-running battle to block unconventional drilling in areas such as the Pleasant Valley Numis site Apex officials detailed Saturday morning.

Gilliam Graber, president of Protect PT, said her group is concerned about the site's proximity to homes in the township and the noise, dust and lighting issues residents must deal with during 24-7 drilling cycles.

Company officials said Apex has agreed to surround new drilling sites with sound barrier walls 8 to 24 feet high in an effort to quell concerns. They will add a tap and purchase water from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County to eliminate the need to truck in water. All wastewater from fracking would be trucked to Reserve Environmental Services' treatment facility in East Huntingdon.

Christopher Hess, general counsel and vice president of land and business development for APEX, said the company has yet to establish a drilling schedule for the proposed Penn Township sites.

“We don't have approval yet,” he said, adding that in addition to township approval, the company must obtain drilling permits from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Graber said her group isn't ready to end its battle.

“We've already determined that we will challenge the ordinance and appeal any approvals,” she said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.

