Westmoreland

Greensburg Police look for 2 Jeannette men accused of shooting man in leg
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
Greensburg Police are looking for two men they believe were involved in shooting a 24-year old city man during a break-in on March 12, 2016. Police have an arrest warrant for Nathan Childs, 21, of Jeannette, on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Greensburg Police are looking for two men they believe were involved in shooting a 24-year old city man during a break-in on March 12, 2016. Police have an arrest warrant for Daishawn Stikkel, 22, of Jeannette, on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Greensburg Police are looking for two Jeannette men they believe were involved in shooting a 24-year-old city man during a break-in last spring.

Police have arrest warrants for Daishawn Stikkel, 22, and Nathan Childs, 21, on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Detective Sgt. John Swank said both men may have left the area.

“Stikkel reportedly made statements about fleeing to Texas, and we learned through the investigation that Childs has ties to eastern Pennsylvania. Both actors should be considered armed and dangerous,” Swank said.

Police said Stikkel likely will be driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan, orange/red in color, with the registration plate PA JYD 6878.

Police said Stikkel was last seen with a .380 caliber handgun on Jan. 8.

The victim was shot twice in the leg early on March 12, 2016, during a break-in at his home on Highland Avenue, police said.

The man was in his bedroom at about 1:30 a.m. when he heard someone kick in his front door, police said. He went to investigate the noise and saw two people kneeling in his kitchen, police said. It was dark, and the victim couldn't make out any details that could be used to identify the intruders before one of them shot him.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the wounded man lying on the floor in the hallway. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police know of no motive for the attack and had no suspects earlier in the investigation.

“We received some information on the day of the shooting and were able to obtain physical evidence that enabled us to file charges this week,” Swank said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the men should contact police at 724-834-3800 or 911.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com

