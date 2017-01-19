Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

2 suspects nabbed in March 2016 Jeannette break-in, shooting
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
Daishawn Stikkel, 22, of Jeannette, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Submitted photo
Nathan Childs, 21, of Jeannette, was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless endangerment and loitering/prowling at night in connection with the March 2016 break-in.

Updated 15 hours ago

Two men accused of shooting a 24-year-old Jeannette man during a break-in last spring are in custody, according to Greensburg police.

Daishawn Stikkel, 22, and Nathan T. Childs, 21, both of Jeannette, were arrested and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless endangerment and loitering/prowling at night in connection with the March 2016 incident.

The victim was shot twice in the leg early on March 12, 2016, during a break-in at his home on Highland Avenue, police said.

The man was in his bedroom at about 1:30 a.m. when he heard someone kick in his front door.

He went to investigate the noise and saw two people kneeling in his kitchen, police said. It was dark, and the victim couldn't make out any details that could be used to identify the intruders before one of them shot him.

A Feb. 2 preliminary hearing is set in District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.'s courtroom in New Kensington.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.