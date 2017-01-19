2 suspects nabbed in March 2016 Jeannette break-in, shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two men accused of shooting a 24-year-old Jeannette man during a break-in last spring are in custody, according to Greensburg police.

Daishawn Stikkel, 22, and Nathan T. Childs, 21, both of Jeannette, were arrested and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless endangerment and loitering/prowling at night in connection with the March 2016 incident.

The victim was shot twice in the leg early on March 12, 2016, during a break-in at his home on Highland Avenue, police said.

The man was in his bedroom at about 1:30 a.m. when he heard someone kick in his front door.

He went to investigate the noise and saw two people kneeling in his kitchen, police said. It was dark, and the victim couldn't make out any details that could be used to identify the intruders before one of them shot him.

A Feb. 2 preliminary hearing is set in District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.'s courtroom in New Kensington.

