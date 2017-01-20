Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Bail set at $100K for 2 charged in Greensburg home invasion, shooting
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Daishawn Stikkel, 22, of Jeannette, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Greensburg Police are looking for two men they believe were involved in shooting a 24-year old city man during a break-in on March 12, 2016. Police have an arrest warrant for Nathan Childs, 21, of Jeannette, on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

A judge set bail at $100,000 for two Jeannette men accused of shooting and seriously wounding a Greensburg man in retaliation for an alleged domestic assault.

Daishawn Rahiem Stikkel, 23, and Nathan Terrell Childs, 21, are charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.

They surrendered to police Thursday night.

The men broke into Iszac Dallar's Greensburg home at 1:30 a.m. March 12 and shot him twice, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Dallar, 27, spent a few weeks in the hospital afterward, and the victim has permanent nerve damage in his left knee and hip, said Greensburg Detective Sgt. John Swank.

Dallar told police he was awakened by the sound of the men breaking into his home and found Stikkel and Childs in his kitchen. He said they shot at him and fled, according to the affidavit. Police removed bullets from the walls of Dallar's Highland Avenue home and found six shell casings.

Text messages, interviews with family members of both men and a confidential informant indicated that Stikkel and Childs were angry at Dallar, who allegedly had assaulted a woman identified as Stikkel's aunt and the mother of Childs' child, according to the affidavit.

Dallar was charged with unlawful restraint, simple assault and related offenses in connection with the alleged assault.

A witness told police Stikkel was “laughing and bragging” that he wouldn't get caught for the shooting, according to the affidavit.

In text messages before the shooting, Stikkel said to a friend that Dallar “needs killed,” Swank wrote in the complaint.

Both men denied involvement during separate interviews, police said. Childs told investigators that he and Stikkel bought food at the Hempfield Wal-Mart and went to Stikkel's house to eat it. Surveillance footage from the store showed that Childs and Stikkel went there but did not make a purchase, Swank wrote in the complaint.

Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

They are charged with attempted homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and loitering and prowling at night. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

