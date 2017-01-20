Man serving life for East Liberty killings gets jewelry-theft sentence in Westmoreland
Updated 8 hours ago
A man serving a pair of life sentences for killing two sisters in their East Liberty home has pleaded guilty to stealing jewelry from a Cook Township woman more than three years ago.
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik DeFazio sentenced Allen Wade Jr., 46, to serve 1 1⁄2 to 3 1⁄2 years in prison.
Wade, who appeared for his guilty plea and sentencing hearing Friday via a video connection from a state prison, was immediately discharged from his theft sentence after the judge noted that he had already served the entire prison term.
Police said Wade stole a $3,000 wedding ring from a Cook Township home while he was delivering a refrigerator in August 2013.
A month later, Wade was released from Westmoreland County Prison on $1 bail after he told authorities that another inmate tried to hire a hitman to kill a key witness in a murder case. While free on bail in the theft case, police said Wade on Feb. 6, 2014, broke into the Chislett Street home of Susan and Sarah Wolfe in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh and shot each woman one time in the head. Wade was convicted last year of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to consecutive life prison terms after an Allegheny County jury was unable to reach a verdict as to whether he should be sentenced to death.