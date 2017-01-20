Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Archive: Friendship is 56 years of letters

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 2:26 p.m.
Jacqueline Landis looks at news clippings and maps from Australia, where her pen pal of 56 years lives. Photo orginially ran in the Tribune-Review on Sept. 5, 1999.

Editor's note: This story originally was published Sept. 5, 1999, in the Tribune-Review.

There was a time, years ago, when Jacqueline Landis could have met her best friend.

They'd written to each other for years — ever since sixth grade, when the teacher asked if anyone wanted a pen pal from Australia and Landis raised her hand.

Go, her husband said. Go while there's some extra money.

She bought a Toyota instead.

She thinks about that somedays, sitting in her half of a South Greensburg duplex, in the rocker with the lap desk she writes on.

“I'll probably never go now,” she said. “We're getting older now.”

Landis is 68. She has known Joan Wilkinson, her friend from Emu Plains, for 56 of those years. Since before they were married. Before they had kids.

She has told her things no one else knows.

“Sometimes it's easier to write about things than to talk about them,” she said.

They write about their health and their homes and their families. They send pictures of their grandchildren, at weddings and birthdays and on the school steps for the first time. Wilkinson sends newspaper clippings abut “The Ballet of a Thousand Years,” the vaudeville troupe she resurrected; the dancers got the name by adding their ages.

Sometimes they send each other small gifts. Wilkinson once sent a stand-up plaque made of mulga, the wood Aborigines use to make boomerangs.

But at 60 cents for the first half-ounce, they rarely send anything bigger.

“They're always sending stuff back and forth,” Russell Landis said. “For a while there, we kept the Postal Service in business.”

They have to plan ahead: Landis mails her Christmas present in September.

Landis and Wilkinson lost touch once, when she married and moved here. “After awhile, I wrote to her at the old address, at the corner of such-and-such road,” she said. “And it got there.”

Wilkinson says she keeps everything Landis sends. Landis keeps her pictures and gifts, but throws out all the letters. “Where would I put them all?” she asked. “She's probably got a big barn out there full of all this stuff.”

Landis will keep sending her more.

“I'm not a person who gets close to people,” she said. “It takes me a long time. We've never met, but we grew up together, in a way.”

