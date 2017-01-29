Westmoreland Notables: Nun's 'entrepreneurial spirit' buoys St. Emma Monastery

It isn't every day that a nun in the traditional black-and-white habit of the Sisters of St. Benedict shows up at a Hempfield meeting, especially not one who starts cracking jokes about the sisters being mistaken for the black-and-white cows formerly pastured next door to their monastery.

Mother Mary Ann Noll, prioress of St. Emma Monastery, owned the crowded room that November evening with her humor and charm. The land had been unwittingly rezoned for eventual residential development in a township map update, but by the time the board of supervisors voted to preserve the rolling farmland around the monastery by rezoning it back to agricultural use, Noll got a standing ovation.

In her 24 years leading the sprawling monastery and retreat facility on Harvey Avenue, Noll has had to balance the 1,500-year-old Benedictine monastic tradition of work and prayer with the business necessary to sustain the half-dozen sisters and their monastery: dealing with the township; renting out space in the 50-room retreat house, the nine-room guesthouse or the four-room bed-and-breakfast; selling donated books, antiques and knickknacks from a pair of rooms or at their annual flea market; or just praying and hoping for charity.

“There really is no way we could support this (just through paying guests). We couldn't have groups here all the time and still have a monastic life,” Noll said.

“How lucky we are to live off of God's providence.”

Last week, Noll said, they hosted a group of men studying to be priests from the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius in Pittsburgh, plus a family whose niece had nearly died of an overdose. Others came and went, walking the grounds or visiting the various shrines and chapels after giving Noll a friendly greeting. She took meetings and would occasionally produce a large smartphone from a pouch tucked inside her habit to make calls or answer messages.

“She's quite entrepreneurial, which is a wonderful way to supplement donations,” said the Rev. Bonaventure Curtis, a Benedictine monk at St. Vincent College who will occasionally celebrate Mass for the sisters. “I came from an entrepreneurial background — I was an attorney in Hollywood and New York for 28 years before becoming a monk — so I can spot entrepreneurial spirit, and she's got it.”

Noll was the oldest of eight children growing up on a farm in Loretto, Cambria County, and was in Catholic school for her first eight years. When she was a sophomore in high school, she said, her priest must have recognized the signs that she could have a vocation with the church and asked her to be open to the possibility.

“At some point, Jesus became so real to me that I just had to try it. ... I visited St. Emma the summer after my junior year; by Christmastime, it seemed like I was in love,” she said. She wears a wedding ring to symbolize her marriage to God and Jesus, and frequently compares the relationship with Jesus to a marriage.

“It is a movement of the heart,” she said.

Daily rituals of prayer and Mass continue as they have since the sisters arrived in Hempfield from Germany in 1944, starting at about 5:20 a.m. each day. At dinner, the sisters sit at a U-shaped table with Noll at its head, and they read from Scripture, reflections, articles and the day's prayer requests.

“We know a lot about the human heart,” she said. “We read aloud every prayer request, and we get thousands every year by phone, by email, snail mail, whatever.”

The sisters cook, clean, and stock the rooms with linens, though they also get help from about 25 regular volunteers Noll helps coordinate. Each room in the main retreat house has a single bed, chair, desk, lamp, sink and crucifix; a two-story house on the property was converted in 2000 into the “Monastic Guest House” that is easier to stock, heat and light for small groups like the Byzantine seminarians.

“We've just been blown away by the place,” said the Rev. Will Rupp, director of spiritual formation at SS. Cyril and Methodius. On the seminarians' last day of their retreat, he was already asking Noll about scheduling the next one.

In 2011, the former Robertshaw Mansion at the heart of the monastery was converted into a four-room bed-and-breakfast as another source of income.

“Right now we're slow, but we're a regular bed-and-breakfast,” Noll said, noting that recent guests have included participants in a weeklong creative writing program at Seton Hill, a couple visiting family in Reading, and others from Seattle and Germany. Most of the furniture and decor are donations or flea market bargains but still convey the elegance of a cozy B&B.

The sisters rent out the farmland next door, formerly for pasturing cows but more recently for growing corn so the aging nuns don't have to keep chasing escaped cows away from the road. Noll said the neighboring golf course had expressed interest in leasing part of the farmland for a driving range.

Despite all the different ways the monastery is working to make money, its core mission has always remained bringing people closer to God through peace, work and prayer, Noll said.

“If we try to fill the ‘God gap' in our life with material things, with ‘stuff,' it's like trying to fill the Grand Canyon with a salt shaker,” she said.

