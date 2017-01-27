Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Portraits of retired president judges unveiled at Westmoreland courthouse
Jeff Himler | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
President Judge Charles H. Laugherman, speaks after his portrait was unveiled during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
President judge Daniel J. Ackerman, speaks after his portrait was unveiled, during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
President Judge John E. Blahovec, speaks after his portrait was unveiled, during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
President Judge Gary P. Caruso, speaks after his portrait was unveiled, during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
President Judge Gary P. Caruso, during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
President Judge Charles H. Laugherman, poses for a portrait during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
President judge Daniel J. Ackerman, during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
President Judge John E. Blahovec, during the Westmoreland County Bar Association's quarterly meeting, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.

A formal painting of retired Westmoreland County President Judge Charles H. Loughran, committed to canvas by Jim Riley shortly before the artist's February 2015 death, finally had its public debut Thursday.

The Westmoreland Bar Association unveiled the likeness along with framed photos of five other past jurists in its ongoing program of displaying portraits of the county's former president judges at the courthouse in Greensburg.

Loughran, who served as president judge from 1998 to 2002, and three others who succeeded him in the post — Judges Daniel J. Ackerman (2002-07), John E. Blahovec (2007-12) and Gary P. Caruso (2012-14) — witnessed the unveiling in Courtroom 3, followed by a reception.

The Bar Association also presented images of Judge Gilfert M. Mihalich (1985-90), who was ill and unable to attend, and the late Judge Charles E. Marker (1991-96).

Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr., president of the Westmoreland bench since 2014, noted the ceremony, as suggested by Bar Association Executive Director Diane Krivoniak, broke with past tradition that reserved portrait recognition for deceased jurists.

“Sometimes traditions don't play out forever,” McCormick said.

“Why shouldn't a president judge get to enjoy their portrait being unveiled and hung?”

Several of the retired jurists reflected on the collegial atmosphere that has existed among members of the Westmoreland bench.

“We talked about everything except the law” during shared lunches, said Caruso.

“They were the best people I've ever been associated with.”

Chairman P. Louis DeRose said the Westmoreland Bar Association's historical committee is working to inventory the portraits and ensure each is placed in the courtroom where its subject administered the rule of law.

According to DeRose, a portrait is missing for Judge Richard Laird, who presided on the bench in the years following World War II, and at least one earlier painting is lacking a nameplate.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

