Choosing Catholic education often follows family tradition

The diocese said it provided $5.64 million in financial support for the current school year from its Parish Supported Financial Assistance fund, diocesan tuition endowments and from the Scholarship Partners Foundation that handles funds from the state tax credit programs. Average tuition rates for families receiving the aid in 2015-16 are:

Tuition rates vary and can be offset by financial assistance for qualifying families. The posted annual tuition rates for the 2016-17 school year are:

Dr. Jim Lim and Jessica Brecht's four school-aged girls were bundled up against the cold last week, waiting outside for a mini-bus to take them from their home in Penn Township to a parochial school 12 miles away, rather than a nearby public school.

By attending Aquinas Academy in Greensburg, the youngsters — Penny, 9, Trixie, 7, and 6-year-old twins Addie and Lulu — are following a 70-year family tradition of receiving a Catholic school education.

“It's really important for both my husband and I that they go to Catholic school. It helps build the foundation of your faith when you talk about it every day with adults who are not in your family and are role models,” Brecht said.

The girls, along with a few thousand other students attending the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg's 11 elementary and two high schools in Westmoreland, Fayette, Armstrong and Indiana counties, are marking Catholic Schools Week with special events showcasing the students, their achievements and Catholic education.

The Lim girls are part of what Maureen Marsteller, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Greensburg, refers to as the “legacy families” who have maintained a tradition of Catholic education.

“There are so many of them. I think every school has multiple generations” of families who have attended parochial school, Marsteller said.

The girls' parents attended parochial elementary schools and met at Greensburg Central Catholic High School in Carbon. Their parents' siblings — three on their mother's side and two on their father's side — attended parochial elementary schools and Greensburg Central Catholic.

Their maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Brecht, attended parochial school in Pittsburgh's North Hills, graduated from Seton Hill University and is a religion teacher at Greensburg Central Catholic, where she has taught for 38 years.

Brecht's mother attended a Catholic school in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood where she grew up.

“The parish, the community and the church were one,” said Mary Jo Brecht, whose nine siblings also attended parochial schools.

When it came time for Mary Jo Brecht's children to go to school, there was no doubt they would attend parochial school.

“It is a lot easier to reinforce the values you have as a family when they are reinforced at school,” Brecht said. “You learn respect and to tolerate others. Hopefully, it will prepare you for when you leave the bubble.”

Despite the tuition costs, families opt for a Catholic education in large part because of the faith component that a religion-based school offers that a public school cannot, Marsteller said.

“Faith is the most important component. Faith is in every subject in the schools,” Marsteller said.

Theresa Szmed, principal of Mother of Sorrows School in Murrysville, believes parents choose to send their children to parochial schools because they offer a quality education along with “the spiritual faith development and the community environment.”

One of the constant challenges for parochial schools is maintaining enrollment where the population, particularly of school-age children, is declining.

Enrollment has stabilized at the diocesan schools, and growth is evident at Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe and St. Bernard Regional School in Indiana, Marsteller said.

She declined to reveal the enrollment numbers for this school year, but about 2,800 children from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade were enrolled in the 2014-15 school year. That was a decline from more than 3,500 students in the 2010-11 school year, according to a previous Tribune-Review article.

Declining enrollment forced the closure last summer of Holy Trinity School in Ligonier, which had dropped to just 34 students. In 2010, St. Mary's School in Uniontown closed because of declining enrollment, and the diocese merged that school with St. John the Evangelist School in Uniontown.

Across Pennsylvania, enrollment in parochial schools has stabilized in the past few years, with smaller declines since the school closings and consolidations that began in the early 1990s, said Amy Hill, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference in Harrisburg.

About 131,000 students are enrolled in 451 Catholic preschools, elementary and high schools in Pennsylvania, Hill said. Enrollment is boosted by students from non-Catholic families because the values taught are important to all families, Marsteller and Hill said.

Marsteller finds that grandparents are helping parents pay for Catholic school tuition because they believe in it.

“You're buying something that lasts the rest of your life,” Marsteller said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.