Franklin Regional officials weigh in on district's hefty repair costs

Franklin Regional Superintendent Gennaro Piraino didn't mince words when discussing the hefty price tag district officials — and taxpayers — face in keeping up with overdue maintenance, potential renovation and replacement issues in their school buildings.

“When we look at these numbers, they're large,” he said of the $73 million to $97 million that district consultants say will be necessary within the next five years just to keep the district's facilities in their current condition. “In some cases, they're overwhelming, and they're not what we anticipated.”

The full school board had a chance to discuss the numbers at its meeting Monday night.

Board member Dennis Pavlik wanted a clear cost-benefit analysis for whatever decision the district ultimately makes to deal with boilers, roofing, electrical, heating and cooling systems that are nearing the end of their useful lives.

“In Europe, they build stuff to last,” Pavlik said. “All of their piping is stainless steel. It's a lot more expensive, but you don't see the corrosion. Is that something we should consider so we're not doing this every 20 to 30 years?”

Board president Larry Borland said looking at longevity versus cost “is a critical issue” for the board to consider.

“If we're going to do a bond issue,” Pavlik said, “we need to see some estimates: if the bond is whatever, $97 million, we need a picture of what would it take in taxes to pay that off in 25 years? What are the taxes going to look like, because that's the ultimate thing here.”

Board member John Koury, who is heading the facilities study along with consultants VEBH Architects, said that simply maintaining the current state of facilities already approaches more than 60 percent of the cost of a full-blown renovation for many district buildings.

Compounding the financial aspect of the study is the fact that nearly all of the district's buildings were constructed within a 15-year period between 1952 and 1969, except Newlonsburg Elementary, which dates to the late 1920s.

“We've got to find a way to make repairs and stretch it out a little bit so that it doesn't come around all at once again,” said VEBH's Dan Engen.

Piraino gave an impassioned speech about investing in the school district's future.

“One of the things we've been talking about since I walked in the door four years ago was a vision for this organization, to provide a world-class experience for students, that also is responsible to taxpayers,” he said. “We see our teachers, coaches and students working to collaborate and figure out ways to overcome barriers that are presented by our current facilities.”

Given the number of areas VEBH said need addressed immediately or within five years, Piraino said, something needs to be done.

“What those options are? That hasn't been decided,” he said. “But what we know is educationally, for us to be competitive, for our staff and students to reach the highest levels, we need to create spaces and resources for them that support the work they do on a daily basis.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.