Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Panel calls for 'crisis' network
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Dr. Mitchell West, of the Gateway Rehabilitation Center, speaks Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017, during a UPMC and Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission sponsored panel discussion of local medical experts in North Huntingdon.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Dr. Rachel Levine, physician general for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, speaks during a UPMC and Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission sponsored panel discussion of local medical experts in North Huntingdon, Pa. on Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

A concerted effort is needed among physicians, medical schools, pharmacies, law enforcement and state government to combat Pennsylvania's growing opioid abuse problem, which remains its biggest public health crisis, the state's physician general said Tuesday.

“It's a crisis in Pennsylvania and in the nation. It's a public safety issue” as well, Dr. Rachel Levine told more than 100 health care professionals in North Huntingdon at a panel discussion on navigating addiction and the steps to recovery.

Westmoreland County has not escaped that crisis. The county coroner's office said there were 139 confirmed drug and alcohol deaths in 2016 — 81 involved heroin and 34 involved cocaine.

Because 80 percent of heroin users start out using prescription painkillers to fight chronic pain, either legally or illegally, “doctors have to be really, really careful how they prescribe opioids,” Levine said at the program held at Stratigos Banquet Centre. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. sponsored the event.

When some patients are cut off from their prescription painkillers and turn to heroin, “now they got a problem that is 20 times worse,” Levine said.

Since the state passed a law in 2014 giving first responders such as police, firefighters and ambulance personnel the ability to administer naloxone, an opioid reversal medication, the lives of 2,200 overdose victims have been saved, Levine said. Anyone living with a person dealing with an opioid habit should have naloxone in their home to prevent a fatal overdose. The overdose victim must be taken for emergency medical treatment because the naloxone might wear off before the effects of the opioid, she noted.But, just saving the life of an opioid addict by administering a drug is not sufficient because they need a “warm handoff” to a facility where they can get treatment, Levine said.

A supportive environment is critical for a drug abuser to make a successful recovery from opioid addiction, the panel speakers said.

However, one of the problems hindering an recovery is that addicts frequently return to “extremely dysfunctional” homes, said Dr. Mitchell West, a UPMC emergency medicine doctor and a doctor at Gateway Rehabilitation Center.

Unfortunately, when patients are discharged, some may return to the same habits that brought them into treatment – drug use – and that might kill them, West said.

Families who are affected by a member with a drug addict should not “wing it” and plot their own treatment plan, but should seek professional help, said Dr. Timothy Gaul, medical director of behavioral health addiction services at UPMC East in Monroeville.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.