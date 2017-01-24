Panel calls for 'crisis' network

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A concerted effort is needed among physicians, medical schools, pharmacies, law enforcement and state government to combat Pennsylvania's growing opioid abuse problem, which remains its biggest public health crisis, the state's physician general said Tuesday.

“It's a crisis in Pennsylvania and in the nation. It's a public safety issue” as well, Dr. Rachel Levine told more than 100 health care professionals in North Huntingdon at a panel discussion on navigating addiction and the steps to recovery.

Westmoreland County has not escaped that crisis. The county coroner's office said there were 139 confirmed drug and alcohol deaths in 2016 — 81 involved heroin and 34 involved cocaine.

Because 80 percent of heroin users start out using prescription painkillers to fight chronic pain, either legally or illegally, “doctors have to be really, really careful how they prescribe opioids,” Levine said at the program held at Stratigos Banquet Centre. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. sponsored the event.

When some patients are cut off from their prescription painkillers and turn to heroin, “now they got a problem that is 20 times worse,” Levine said.

Since the state passed a law in 2014 giving first responders such as police, firefighters and ambulance personnel the ability to administer naloxone, an opioid reversal medication, the lives of 2,200 overdose victims have been saved, Levine said. Anyone living with a person dealing with an opioid habit should have naloxone in their home to prevent a fatal overdose. The overdose victim must be taken for emergency medical treatment because the naloxone might wear off before the effects of the opioid, she noted.But, just saving the life of an opioid addict by administering a drug is not sufficient because they need a “warm handoff” to a facility where they can get treatment, Levine said.

A supportive environment is critical for a drug abuser to make a successful recovery from opioid addiction, the panel speakers said.

However, one of the problems hindering an recovery is that addicts frequently return to “extremely dysfunctional” homes, said Dr. Mitchell West, a UPMC emergency medicine doctor and a doctor at Gateway Rehabilitation Center.

Unfortunately, when patients are discharged, some may return to the same habits that brought them into treatment – drug use – and that might kill them, West said.

Families who are affected by a member with a drug addict should not “wing it” and plot their own treatment plan, but should seek professional help, said Dr. Timothy Gaul, medical director of behavioral health addiction services at UPMC East in Monroeville.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.