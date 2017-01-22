Elderly Penn Township couple hospitalized after fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An elderly Westmoreland County couple was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a fire extensively damaged their Penn Township home late Saturday.

Harrison City Fire Chief Gene Good said fire officials and the township police fire marshal are still attempting to determine the cause of the fire to the split entry residence at 380 Rose Ave. that was reported after 11:30 p.m.

“Flames were showing when firefighters pulled in. But they were able to pretty much contain it to the second floor kitchen and attic area,” Good said.

Tax documents indicate the residence is owned by John and Domenica Hayes.

“The couple who live there were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation but it was pretty much as a precaution,” Good said.

Good said the fire was reported by neighbors.