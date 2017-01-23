Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette man charged with selling heroin that killed his brother
Joe Napsha | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Markus McGowan of Jeannette is charged with drug delivery resulting in death for selling his brother, Mathew McGowan, the heroin that killed him.

Updated 17 minutes ago

A Jeannette man was jailed Monday for allegedly selling his brother the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused his fatal overdose Dec. 28 in a Greensburg apartment, police said.

Markus A. McGowan, 29, of Jeannette, is accused of selling Mathew McGowan, 22, the heroin he used at an Eastmont Drive apartment, Detective John Swank said in a criminal complaint.

Mathew McGowan allegedly bought seven bags of heroin for $60 from his brother on Dec. 27, police said. They believe he used three bags that day and another on Dec. 28.

Police said a woman told officers she and Mathew McGowan shared a bag of heroin at her apartment around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28. About 15 minutes later, police were called because the woman had overdosed. She was resuscitated and was taken to Excela Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.

During that visit to the apartment, officers seized an empty heroin bag stamped “Hook Me Up,” and the woman said Mathew McGowan had purchased the drug from his brother, Markus.

When the woman returned home from the hospital at about 6:30 p.m. Mathew McGowan was lying on the floor and wasn't breathing, she told police.

After three police officers used two doses of naloxone spray that failed to reverse McGowan's overdose, he was taken to Excela Westmoreland's emergency room. He died at 7:22 p.m.

The county coroner said McGowan died of acute drug toxicity caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid analgesic similar to morphine but more potent. Toxicology tests found both fentanyl and norfentanyl in his blood.

Police said when they went to Markus McGowan's home on North Seventh Street in Jeannette, he admitted he had sold six bags of heroin stamped “Hook Me Up” to his brother for $60 and gave him one more bag for free.

He turned himself in to police Monday and was arraigned before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of heroin. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bond.

He faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 2 in Greensburg before Senior District Judge James Falcon.

In a separate incident, city police and Westmoreland County Detectives are investigating a 25-year-old woman's suspected heroin overdose death on Sunday.

Capt. Robert Stafford said Monday a family member found the woman unresponsive in her Perry Avenue home at about 12:45 p.m. Police did not identify her.

Swank said he was obtaining a search warrant as part of the investigation.

Deputy Coroner John Ackerman said his office had personnel at the scene. Toxicology test results will not be available for eight to 12 weeks, he said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.