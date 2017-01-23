Jeannette man charged with selling heroin that killed his brother

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette man was jailed Monday for allegedly selling his brother the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused his fatal overdose Dec. 28 in a Greensburg apartment, police said.

Markus A. McGowan, 29, of Jeannette, is accused of selling Mathew McGowan, 22, the heroin he used at an Eastmont Drive apartment, Detective John Swank said in a criminal complaint.

Mathew McGowan allegedly bought seven bags of heroin for $60 from his brother on Dec. 27, police said. They believe he used three bags that day and another on Dec. 28.

Police said a woman told officers she and Mathew McGowan shared a bag of heroin at her apartment around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28. About 15 minutes later, police were called because the woman had overdosed. She was resuscitated and was taken to Excela Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.

During that visit to the apartment, officers seized an empty heroin bag stamped “Hook Me Up,” and the woman said Mathew McGowan had purchased the drug from his brother, Markus.

When the woman returned home from the hospital at about 6:30 p.m. Mathew McGowan was lying on the floor and wasn't breathing, she told police.

After three police officers used two doses of naloxone spray that failed to reverse McGowan's overdose, he was taken to Excela Westmoreland's emergency room. He died at 7:22 p.m.

The county coroner said McGowan died of acute drug toxicity caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid analgesic similar to morphine but more potent. Toxicology tests found both fentanyl and norfentanyl in his blood.

Police said when they went to Markus McGowan's home on North Seventh Street in Jeannette, he admitted he had sold six bags of heroin stamped “Hook Me Up” to his brother for $60 and gave him one more bag for free.

He turned himself in to police Monday and was arraigned before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of heroin. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bond.

He faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 2 in Greensburg before Senior District Judge James Falcon.

In a separate incident, city police and Westmoreland County Detectives are investigating a 25-year-old woman's suspected heroin overdose death on Sunday.

Capt. Robert Stafford said Monday a family member found the woman unresponsive in her Perry Avenue home at about 12:45 p.m. Police did not identify her.

Swank said he was obtaining a search warrant as part of the investigation.

Deputy Coroner John Ackerman said his office had personnel at the scene. Toxicology test results will not be available for eight to 12 weeks, he said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.