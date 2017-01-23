Some Latrobe officials aren't sold on band shell, rink proposal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe officials may look for an alternate use for a $25,000 line item in the 2017 budget after some council members and Mayor Rosemarie Wolford expressed reservations about using the money to help revive a former recreational site along the city's northern border.

City Manager Wayne Jones said he picked up on a suggestion from residents to propose redeveloping a former basketball court on 6 acres the city owns along Fourth Avenue to include a band shell and a rink of synthetic material that could be used for ice skating. Jones said he could apply this spring for additional grant funds for the project but wouldn't pursue it without council's blessing.

“I don't think it's a good idea,” Wolford said. “I don't think this town needs two band shells to financially support. I am concerned about the upkeep.”

She said the dirt alley leading to the Fourth Avenue site would need to be improved and added that concerts there could create too much noise for those living on nearby residential streets.

Council member Julie Bisi suggested the city work with the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Board to make the best use of an existing band shell at Latrobe's Legion Keener Park that is operated by the rec board and has played host to summer concerts.

Councilman Robert Forish expressed interest in having an alternate Latrobe venue for outdoor music performances and pointed out the site offers plenty of room for parking.

Wolford argued that the city should work with the rec board, of which it is a member, rather than trying to develop independent recreational facilities. “If we want to put in a synthetic rink, let's put it in one of our existing parks,” she said.

Council member Chris Weller said an ice rink could be a nice addition to the community's recreational offerings, adding that more activities are needed for local youths.

Bisi wondered if a synthetic skating surface could be combined with the town's dek hockey facility, which will need to be relocated to make way for construction of the new Latrobe Elementary School at the Old Athletic Field.

Wolford said she believes interest in a new band shell grew from those who are disappointed they can't consume alcoholic beverages while attending concerts at the Legion Keener shell, where alcohol is prohibited.

She doesn't want the city to begin allowing alcohol use on its properties. “I don't think that's a role we should be involved in,” she said. “I don't want that responsibility.”

Jones noted the $25,000 line item could be switched to another use. Wolford said she'd rather see it used to improve lighting for the walking trail along Lincoln Avenue.

At its Feb. 13 voting meeting, council will consider a proposed $15 registration fee for those who want to take advantage of a new city ordinance allowing recreational burning in outdoor fire pits. The registration would be good for five years.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.