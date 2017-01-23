Hempfield OKs $2.44M capital budget

The Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors approved a $2.44 million budget to buy equipment and vehicles in 2017, including two new fire engines and two plow trucks.

Supervisors unanimously approved the capital budget for 2017 at their Monday night meeting, which will include $1.5 million in new borrowing they authorized last month to take advantage of lower interest rates. The budget did not require any tax increase.

The new loan and $100,000 from the fire capital reserve fund will be split between two identical pumper/ladder trucks that will replace older vehicles at the Adamsburg and Bovard volunteer fire departments, said Greg Saunders, chief at Bovard and head of the Hempfield Township Chiefs Association. Another $200,000 in the budget will purchase the equipment for those trucks.

Saunders said it would take between six months and a year for the new trucks to be ordered, built and delivered, though township officials hoped buying two identical ones could cut down on the time and expense.

The fire trucks are the first to be bought through the new bureau of fire, created last year to centralize policies and purchasing for the township's dozen volunteer fire departments.

The capital budget also included two new Peterbilt dump trucks for the public works department at an estimated $160,000 each. Supervisor Jerry Fagert said they would replace two trucks in the township's plow fleet that are at least 25 years old.

Fagert said the township's new fleet management plan, also approved Monday night, called for them to start looking at replacing dump trucks when they reached 14 years old, but allowed for vehicles that were still in good shape to remain in service.

Supervisors on Monday also approved the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department seeking a $400,000 loan to purchase a new fire engine of its own.

The township's approval lets the department get a loan where the bank won't have to pay taxes on the interest, and those savings are passed to the borrower in the form of a lower interest rate, said Carbon treasurer Harry Murtha. The department will get a 2.98 percent interest rate on the 15-year loan compared to about a 4.6 percent rate on a regular loan, he said.

Supervisor George Reese, who is chief at Carbon, abstained from voting. He said fundraising for the new fire truck began three years ago, before the township established the fire bureau, so it wasn't included in the new fleet management plan and the township had no stake or risk in the loan.

