2 charged with robbing men at knifepoint in Greensburg

Greensburg police arrested and charged two men with robbing two other men at knifepoint early Monday morning.

Andre Stanford, 33, of Greensburg and Dempsey K. Porter, 25, of Monroeville are accused of taking the victim's cellphones, which have a combined value of $750, and $20 in cash.

Police said the robbery occurred about 3 a.m. at Stanford's East Pittsburgh Street residence, where the victims went to meet a woman they contacted on Facebook.

Porter brandished a knife and threatened the victims when they entered the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

The victims were told to leave without their phones, and they went to the state police barracks a few blocks away on Westmoreland Avenue, where they were told the crime would be handled by Greensburg police.

City officers went to the East Pittsburgh Street residence and called one of the cellphones that had been stolen, Cap. Robert Stafford said.

Police charged Porter with two counts each of robbery, theft, simple assault, receiving stolen property and single counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and theft. Stanford was charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both were arraigned Monday before Senior District Judge James Falcon and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison — Porter in lieu of $75,000 bond and Stanford in lieu of $25,000 bond. They face preliminary hearings before Falcon on Feb. 9.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.