Westmoreland

Police investigate string of copper wire thefts at West Penn Power substation, nearby coal facility
Joe Napsha | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 3:54 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

A burglar likely risked serious injury or death in the multiple thefts of copper wire from a West Penn Power Co. electric substation and a C&D Coal Co. building where the small substation is located in Derry Township, a utility company spokesman said Monday.

Stealing the electrical ground wire from the energized substation “could have badly injured the perpetrators or killed them,” said Todd Meyers, a spokesman for the Greensburg-based West Penn Power.

An electric surge could have caused serious body injury to someone cutting wires with a tool, Meyers said.

State police are investigating the theft, in which the initial burglary occurred at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 12 when someone broke locks to the substation, disconnected the power and removed copper ground wire. The substation is adjacent to the C&D Coal building at 200 Chestnut Ridge, police said.

The second burglary occurred sometime before Jan. 19 when more wires were cut, as well as conduit from utility poles containing large copper wire. A large hole was cut in a 16-foot-by-16-foot C&D Coal building, formerly owned by Kennametal Inc. Panels from the back of the metal-clad switch gears that power the business were removed and wires were cut.

The third burglary occurred between Jan. 19 and 11:35 a.m. Jan. 20 when cables from behind the gears were removed by pulling them through the underground conduit to where the conduit was cut at the utility poles.

A spokesman for C&D Coal could not be reached for comment.

West Penn Power sustained between $500 and $600 worth of damage to its substation, Meyers said. No residential customers were affected by the lines being cut, Meyers said.

In addition to the burglar risking death, Meyers said the safety of West Penn Power crews could have been compromised.

“Our guys should not have to be endangered,” because of the theft of the ground wire, Meyers said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact Trooper David Vinkler at 724-832-3288.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

