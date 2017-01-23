Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Reese to seek full term on Hempfield Board of Supervisors
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 8:42 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Hempfield area fire chief has announced his intention to seek a full term on the township's Board of Supervisors after being appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2015.

Republican George Reese, owner of George Reese Construction and chief of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department for 31 years, was selected in December 2015 from 14 applicants to fill the remainder of Sherry Magretti Hamilton's term after she was elected Westmoreland County register of wills. He announced his intention to seek a full term on the board Monday.

During his time on the board, Reese said he was proudest of preserving the viability of the township's volunteer fire services through establishing the fire bureau and funding it with the sale of the township's sewer system. Prior to the township providing that dedicated funding, some of its dozen fire departments were struggling to keep up with fundraising, he said.

If re-elected, he hoped to expand recreational offerings for residents, build the supervisors' relationship with the school board and continue his focus on public safety. Because of his position, he abstains from votes affecting the Carbon fire department.

Reese will face fellow incumbent Jerry Fagert and former township manager Rob Ritson in the May 16 Republican primary. Supervisors serve six-year terms, with elections held every two years; in years when two seats are up for election the top two vote-getters in the general election are seated.

