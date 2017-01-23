Hempfield supervisor to seek re-election
Updated 2 hours ago
A Pennsylvania Turnpike maintenance worker is running for his second term as a Hempfield supervisor, promising to continue keeping a tight lid on the township's spending and taxes.
Republican Jerry Fagert was first elected to the board in 2011. If re-elected, he said his priorities include implementing plans to centralize management and purchasing for 12 volunteer fire departments and keeping township costs down by delaying new vehicle purchases where feasible and collaborating with other agencies to buy equipment and supplies in bulk. The township has formed a fire bureau, funded for 20 years by the sale of Hempfield's sewer system, but Fagert said the bureau needed to move ahead on replacing some equipment.
Fagert said the township's continued growth and the board's ability to stretch money have made it possible to not raise property taxes in 27 years, but said they had put backup plans in place if the state changes how it charges municipalities like Hempfield that don't have a municipal police force and rely on state police.
Hempfield supervisors are elected at large to six-year terms, with elections occurring every other year. Fagert will compete in the Republican primary with fellow incumbent George Reese and former township manager Robert Ritson for two available seats in 2017.