Westmoreland

Speaker hopes to boost local understanding of Islam at Murrysville event
Patrick Varine | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted photo
Aliya Khan of Pittsburgh.

As the business manager for Pittsburgh marketing firm Elliance, Aliya Khan is no stranger to using communication to help build bridges.

On Feb. 9, she will look to bridge the divide between Pittsburgh's Muslim community and its neighbors as the guest speaker at an American Association of University Women's meeting in Murrysville.

“People don't realize that we've been part of the history of this country very early on, from the Quran that Thomas Jefferson owned to Columbus using a spherical astrolabe (an Old World navigational aid whose spherical form was invented in the medieval Islamic world) to try and find the Americas,” said Khan, 48, who lives in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Khan's one-hour presentation will help shed light on the “complicated world we have now,” AAUW spokeswoman Susan Greenberg said.

“A lot of people aren't as familiar with the Muslim world as they should be, and so many of the activities in the world are related to the Islamic world,” she said.

AAUW officials found Khan through the University of Pittsburgh's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, where she has taught several courses on Islam in the past four years. One is an introductory course that she will incorporate into her Murrysville presentation.

Khan said people have attended the class for a variety of reasons, and some do arrive with preconceived “baggage.”

“They have a notion of what I will look like or how I'll sound, or that I'll be wearing a hijab,” she said. “And the course really can be a reset for them.”

Khan, whose family is from Pakistan, grew up in New York City, where her father was a United Nations diplomat. She has lived in Pittsburgh for 28 years and said that many people in the region are not familiar with Muslims because, quite simply, there are not that many around.

“There are about 3 million of us in the U.S.,” she said. “That's not a lot, and many of us are concentrated in larger cities due to the job opportunities and our families and communities being located there.”

There are fewer than 10 mosques in the greater Pittsburgh area, extending east to Monroeville's Muslim Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. None are in Westmoreland County, and many county residents may have never met someone of the Muslim faith, Khan said.

She said she wants to use the AAUW presentation to help deepen local residents' understanding of the world's second-largest religion and combat some of the popular misconceptions about its tenets.

“People say Islam is not compatible with democracy. I don't believe that,” she said. “I want to be able to practice my faith in the way I choose. You can do that here. You can't do that in Saudi Arabia.”

She is realistic about what can be achieved — “I don't claim to speak for 1.6 billion Muslims, and the presentation is only an hour, so it's a lot to cover” — but hopes attendees keep an open mind and come with plenty of questions.

“Just being there can change a person's perception,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

