Greensburg police investigating overdose death find heroin in man's apartment

Greensburg Police seized more than a brick of heroin in a man's apartment after acquiring a search warrant in the investigation of a woman's suspected overdose death a few hours earlier Sunday.

Donald L. Ness, 33, of Toll House Road apartments was arraigned Monday on multiple drug charges including manufacture, delivery and possession of heroin, possession of heroin, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by city police Detective Sgt. John Swank.

Police have not named him a suspect in supplying that fatal dose. He was ordered held in the county prison after arraignment before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak after failing to post $500,000 bond.

“That (overdose death) remains under investigation is all I can tell you at this time,” said police Capt. Robert Stafford Tuesday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the 22-year-old woman whose body was found Sunday at a Perry Avenue home.

Police acquired the warrant from New Kensington District Judge Frank Pallone Sunday afternoon “related to a heroin overdose resulting in death in the City of Greensburg,” according to an affidavit of probable cause Swank filed with Senior District Judge James Falcon in Greensburg,

During the 6:20 p.m. search of Ness's apartment at 130 Toll House Road, Apt. B-23, police found 56 stamp bags of suspected heroin stamped “Doryo” in blue ink, the affidavit said.

Police also seized $100, a cellphone, five empty stamp bags of suspected heroin, a prescription bottle of suspected marijuana, a marijuana pipe, numerous hypodermic needles and a plastic bag containing numerous rubber bands used to “package heroin.”

Ness has a previous arrest record in Westmoreland County, in 2010, South Greensburg police charged him for resisting arrest and presenting false identification, court records show. He was ordered to serve up to a year in jail after pleading guilty in 2011.

His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled Feb. 1 before Falcon.

Stafford said it took a few weeks before city police acquired enough evidence through coroner's toxicology reports and combing phone records to charge a Jeannette man, Markus McGowan, this week for allegedly selling a fatal dose of heroin to his brother, Mathew, 22, who died Dec. 28 in a Greensburg apartment.

Markus McGowan, 29, is accused of selling his brother seven bags of fentanyl-laced heroin for $60 on Dec. 27. Police said he used three bags that day and another on Dec. 28 at a Greensburg apartment, Swank wrote in the criminal complaint.

McGowan was arraigned Monday on multiple charges including drug delivery resulting in death and other drug offenses and sent to the county jail on $250,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 2 before Falcon.

