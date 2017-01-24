Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Vegan mom held for trial in Fayette County on charge involving malnourished boy
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Hawk is taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police outside of District Court 14-0-00, in Uniontown, after failing to post bail, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
A Somerset County woman's vegan lifestyle was a concern for a child services caseworker investigating an endangerment complaint involving her 11-month-old son, according to testimony Tuesday at a preliminary hearing in Uniontown.

Elizabeth Hawk, 30, told the caseworker in August that she ate primarily fruit and vegetables and was trying to lose weight in advance of a modeling competition. Danielle Thomas of Fayette County Children & Youth Services testified Tuesday that she was worried because Hawk's breast milk was her son's main source of nutrition.

“She appeared to be extremely skinny,” Thomas testified.

During Hawk's hour-long preliminary hearing, prosecutors entered into evidence a photo of the boy taken in August that showed a red rash covering his face.

District Judge Jennifer Jeffries ordered Hawk stand trial on a misdemeanor count of child endangerment. She increased Hawk's bail to $40,000, sending her to the Fayette County Prison.

The boy's father, Jerry Hawk, testified that he and his now-estranged wife were living in Confluence, Somerset County, in August when he became alarmed about the boy's developmental delays and malnourishment. The boy couldn't stand or crawl, his father testified.

Jerry Hawk alleged Elizabeth wasn't treating a “severe rash” over his body with a cream a doctor had prescribed for eczema.

He said Elizabeth was the boy's primary caregiver because of his demanding work schedule.

“She talked a lot about … that kids need to be on a lot of fruit and vegetables and she started to feed the baby a lot of fruit,” he testified.

Vegans have a plant-based diet that excludes animal foods, such as meat, fish, shellfish, insects, dairy, eggs and honey.

Dr. Christine A. Banvard of West Virginia University's Department of Pediatrics, who examined the child on Aug. 16, said he was at risk for nutritional deficits because of his mother's diet and a bacterial infection that could develop from the rash, according to medical records read from the witness stand by Trooper Robert Wilson.

Not treating the rash “is inhumane, due to the degree of infant's discomfort,” Wilson read from the medical records.

Elizabeth Hawk's attorney, David Kaiser, she has had supervised visits with her son and asked the judge to dismiss the charge.

“Just because the baby has a rash … it doesn't mean that Mom neglected the child,” he argued. “This just does not seem like a criminal case.”

Assistant District Attorney James Geibig questioned whether Hawk violated her “duty of care.”

“Certainly, there's no excuse for not treating that rash, your honor,” he told the judge.

Hawk was taken from district court in handcuffs after failing to post $40,000 bond. She had been offered probation for the charge, but Geibig said prosecutors now will recommend a jail sentence if she is convicted at trial.

Renatta Signorini is a staff writer for Trib Total Media. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

