Westmoreland

Warmer conditions this year for Westmoreland homeless count
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
Ten-month-old Daleena Earnesty smiles up toward her mother Kristie Earnesty as she is fed a snack by her grandmother Kathy VanButenburgh as they watch television together with Daleen’s brothers Aidyn Earnesty, 5, and Bentley Earnesty, 6, along with Hailey Plows (second left) and Kyrie Weston at the Welcome Home Shelter on Wednesday. The Earnesty family were counted along with other families housed at the emergency shelter along with other unsheltered homeless who chose to check-in at other locations around the county.
Lindsay Burrick, director at the Welcome Home Shelter, enters data on counted homeless families staying at the shelter as part of the Westmoreland sheltered and unsheltered homeless count at the Welcome Home Shelter in Greensburg, Pa. on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

This is the first year Westmoreland Coalition on Housing Chairman Jack Brown remembers when the organization's homeless count wasn't taking place on the coldest day of the year.

“This is the first count since I've been involved where it's been over 10 degrees,” Brown said.

Whether it will aid with the count — required every two years by the federal Housing and Urban Development Department — is anyone's guess.

“The count has ranged from four to a dozen, depending on the year,” Brown said of the Wednesday night count, held at five locations throughout the county.

And while that range seems very small, those are only people who meet HUD's strict definition of “homeless,” Brown said.

“You literally have to be living in a car or sleeping on the street,” he said.

That means a large number of county residents who are struggling to find a permanent home do not go into the official tally.

Judy Knapp of Greensburg was at Otterbein United Methodist Church helping with the count. She is part of Feeding the Spirit, a local nonprofit that organizes weekly dinners at the church for those in need, where she said they regularly get up to 100 people.

Thursday, a second count will be taken, tallying the number of people being served by shelters throughout the county. Brown said that number largely remains the same.

“All of our shelters, our transitional housing, and permanent supported housing programs are full,” he said.

There is currently a 3- to 5-year waiting list to receive a Section 8 housing voucher from the county. More than 3,000 people are on the list.

“We have pockets of people that don't meet the HUD definition of ‘chronic homelessness,'” said Carol Dunlap, who facilitates a local housing options team and works for the county's Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. “We can give them a bed for the night, but we can't provide them with a longer-term housing solution.”

Feeding the Spirit picks up some of the slack, utilizing a grant in concert with the local United Way to provides shelter access for people on nights when the temperature dips below 25 degrees.

The official HUD homeless count gives the federal agency a snapshot of “chronic homelessness” across the county, and that in turn affects funding allocations nationwide.

But while the “official” numbers in Westmoreland may be low, the problem is very real, Knapp said.

“The number of people represented in the count doesn't fully encompass the issue of homelessness throughout the county,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

