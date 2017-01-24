Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

System that brought rain, snow to region causes minor flooding, other problems

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 2:18 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh expects a low-pressure system that dumped as much as an inch of rain over southwestern Pennsylvania to push out of the region this afternoon.

Meteorologist Bill Modzelewski said residents can expect drier weather through Wednesday.

“Some of the higher terrains in Fayette and Westmoreland counties received between 1 and 4 inches of snow instead of rain,” he said.

Although it has rained for 24 hours, Westmoreland County dispatchers said there were no reports of significant flooding.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, authorities advised motorists to avoid traveling Route 30 from Laughlintown in Westmoreland to Jennerstown in Somerset County because of snowfall.

North Huntingdon police said Hahntown Wendell Road was temporarily closed just before 10 a.m. Tuesday after a falling tree brought down utility wires there.

In South Greensburg, emergency crews were called Tuesday morning to pump an elevator shaft that flooded in St. Bruno's Church.

“We'll still see a few more rain showers or snow in the higher elevations for a couple of more hours. And then the low-pressure system, which has caused the precipitation over the past 24 hours, should push eastward and out of the area,” Modzelewski said.

Modzelewski noted that in terms of snowfall, the region has gotten a break this year.

“I can tell you that in Pittsburgh, we've only had 10.8 inches versus 14.2 a year ago. The normal is 19.2 inches by this time,” he said.

