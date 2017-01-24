Man in Pittsburgh hospital attack faces new charges after trying to flee Westmoreland deputies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County man who tried to evade arrest by jumping out a second-floor window in his underwear now faces additional charges.

Jason Millward, 24, attempted to flee Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies who arrived at a Main Street apartment in Adamsburg about 8:30 a.m. Monday to serve an arrest warrant for failure to appear in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court on charges filed by University of Pittsburgh police in 2015.

Deputies watching the perimeter of the apartment reported seeing a man dangling from a window as others knocked on the door, according to a criminal complaint.

A woman inside the apartment reported being alone, though deputies heard noises coming from the back of the apartment. After breaching a locked bedroom door, they found Millward attempting to jump from the second-floor window, the affidavit states.

One deputy grabbed Millward's left arm while another grabbed his right arm and unsuccessfully tried to pull him inside.

Nearby construction workers brought over a ladder and placed it next to Millward, who kicked it over, Deputy William King wrote.

“Due to the rainy weather conditions, (we) eventually lost our grip and Millward fell to the ground,” he said.

Millward, dressed only in his underwear, struck a county sheriff corporal as he fell, causing head and neck injuries, King wrote.

Deputies arrested Millward and took him to the Allegheny County Jail. They were trying to serve a warrant in a 2015 case for fraud, identity theft and forgery charges, according to online court records.

Millward has not appeared for scheduled hearings in Allegheny County in connection with a May 2015 incident at UPMC Presbyterian, the Oakland hospital where he is accused of stabbing Westmoreland County Deputy Sheriff Ronald Hopkins in the neck and tearing an oxygen valve off the wall of his room. Hopkins required four stitches, according to a university police report.

Millward, who lived in Penn Hills at the time, was being treated for a minor, self-inflicted wound to his throat. Hopkins was guarding his hospital room.

Despite being stabbed, Hopkins brought Millward under control and placed him in restraints until university police arrived. University police charged Millward with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and escape in 2015.

Following Monday's incident, Westmoreland deputies charged Millward with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. He has yet to be arraigned on the new charges.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.