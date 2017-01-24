Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Police ask public for help in finding missing Hempfield teen

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 2:30 p.m.

State police in Greensburg are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old Hempfield High School student who did not return to her supervised living facility after school Monday.

Police said Mia Lou Graciano, a court-adjudicated juvenile, left school in the afternoon but never returned to Alternative Living Solutions at 915 Georges Station Road, east of Greensburg.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 152 pounds, with short, blond hair with a slight green tint. Police said both her ears are gauged, she has a piercing on her upper left lip and a piercing on the right side of her nose.

Trooper Stephen Limani said police are concerned because she suffers from seizures and she does not have her medication with her.

Police said Graciano missed an 8 a.m. dosage and she could suffer a serious medical episode.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Converse All-Star shoes.

Anyone with information should call police at 724-832-3288.

