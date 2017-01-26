Chancellor says state-owned university system 'unsustainable,' orders sweeping review

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Citing mounting financial challenges and declining enrollment at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Chancellor Frank Brogan Thursday announced a sweeping review of operations at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities.

Brogan called the system's current operations “unsustainable.”

Nothing that other state university systems have turned to mergers or even closing institutions to survive, Brogan said all options will be considered as officials plan for the future.

The state system, with total enrollment of about 100,000 students, includes California, Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities in Western Pennsylvania. The institutions grew out of teacher's colleges founded more than a century ago. They became state system universities in the 1980s and were tasked with providing the lowest-cost higher education possible.

Brogan said that plan isn't working well in today's world.

“We will be taking a hard look at how we are organized today, and how we need to be organized in the future in order to continue to serve our students and the Commonwealth as its public university system. We don't have the luxury of waiting for someone to do this for us,” Brogan told the system's board of governors in his annual “state of the system” address Thursday morning.

Cynthia D. Shapira of Pittsburgh, who chairs the board, supported Brogan's plan.

“I firmly believe that if we don't take the steps necessary to ensure a strong future for public higher education in the Commonwealth, we will regret it. The harsh reality is, we are facing enormous challenges,” Shapira said.

Although Pennsylvania has increased subsidies for the state system for the past two years, Shapira noted that state support remains $60 million a year less than it was prior to the recession that began in 2008.

