Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Chancellor says state-owned university system 'unsustainable,' orders sweeping review
Debra Erdley | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A student walks across the law outside of the Natali Student Center at the California University of Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Frank Brogan is chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Cynthia Shapira, a trustee at Brandeis University, is a vice chair on Gov.-elect Tom Wolf’s transition team.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Citing mounting financial challenges and declining enrollment at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Chancellor Frank Brogan Thursday announced a sweeping review of operations at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities.

Brogan called the system's current operations “unsustainable.”

Nothing that other state university systems have turned to mergers or even closing institutions to survive, Brogan said all options will be considered as officials plan for the future.

The state system, with total enrollment of about 100,000 students, includes California, Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities in Western Pennsylvania. The institutions grew out of teacher's colleges founded more than a century ago. They became state system universities in the 1980s and were tasked with providing the lowest-cost higher education possible.

Brogan said that plan isn't working well in today's world.

“We will be taking a hard look at how we are organized today, and how we need to be organized in the future in order to continue to serve our students and the Commonwealth as its public university system. We don't have the luxury of waiting for someone to do this for us,” Brogan told the system's board of governors in his annual “state of the system” address Thursday morning.

Cynthia D. Shapira of Pittsburgh, who chairs the board, supported Brogan's plan.

“I firmly believe that if we don't take the steps necessary to ensure a strong future for public higher education in the Commonwealth, we will regret it. The harsh reality is, we are facing enormous challenges,” Shapira said.

Although Pennsylvania has increased subsidies for the state system for the past two years, Shapira noted that state support remains $60 million a year less than it was prior to the recession that began in 2008.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.