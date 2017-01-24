Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Ligonier supervisors table bid to sell municipal authority
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Ligonier Township supervisors Tuesday tabled action that would have begun the dissolution of the township municipal authority after hearing from more than a dozen residents who said they like the quality of their water and want to keep the authority in charge of treating and delivering it to their homes and businesses.

Residents complained they have been kept in the dark about details of the proposed termination of the authority and offers by other public and private entities to purchase its assets, and didn't have enough information before the supervisors had the discussion on their meeting agenda.

The supervisors voted 4-1 in support of Paul Knupp's motion to table the ordinance, noting it can only be revived by a majority vote of the board.

Township Supervisor Bruce Robinson was opposed to tabling the ordinance. He said he favors another entity taking control because he believes repair of a key water line at the authority reservoir is needed and would nearly deplete the $1.1 million the entity has on hand, leaving insufficient funds to pursue a sewer line extension to serve customers including a Sheetz convenience store in the Oak Grove area along Route 711 north of Ligonier.

According to Robinson, the township expects the local authority would fetch $10 million, including $3.5 million in assumed debt, with a provision to freeze customer rates for an initial four years. The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has expressed interest in acquiring the authority, and an offer has been received from at least one private company, township officials said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com

