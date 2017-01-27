Scottish birthplace of Carnegie, Forbes wants to maintain ties to region

Two Scotsmen from different centuries helped shape the character of Pittsburgh more than any other — Gen. John Forbes and Andrew Carnegie.

A fellow Scotsman from the 21st century wants to make sure that people from both sides of the Atlantic continue to appreciate each other's shared histories.

Frank Connelly, during a visit to Fort Ligonier Friday, said the big city of Pittsburgh and the small Scottish town of Dunfermline have things in common that should be explored. Both Forbes and Carnegie, separated by 76 years, came from Dunfermline.

“It's not a coincidence that a small town like Dunfermline provided the person that founded your city and the person that developed it,” said Connelly, director of Dynamic Dunfermline. “We should be making more of that.”

Connelly's tour of Fort Ligonier was part of a three-day visit in which he explored ways to promote cooperation between the two areas.

“We're very excited about it,” said Erica Nuckles, director of history and collections at Fort Ligonier. “It's always nice to have international connections between Pittsburgh and other places in the world. ... The fact that Forbes literally came from the same little town in Scotland as Carnegie is a really cool way to link the two communities.”

Nuckles gave Connelly a tour of the museum and the new Center for History Education. Fort Ligonier has raised $7.2 million in a capital campaign to finance a renovation of the museum, construction of the education center and restoration of the fort itself.

Connelly said a new and improved Fort Ligonier will help improve awareness of the shared history of the two communities. “Because of advances in technology, we could be linking people digitally. We could have children in a classroom in Dunfermline and children in a classroom here interacting with each other,” he said. “To see what I've seen today — it's just fantastic as an educational resource.”

This is not the first time Connelly has visited Fort Ligonier, nor is it the first time Pennsylvanians have recognized the contributions of Dunfermline. In 2012, a delegation from Pittsburgh traveled to Scotland to unveil a historical marker in honor of Forbes' campaign to capture Fort Duquesne in 1758.

Forbes' trek across Pennsylvania on behalf of the British included the establishment of Fort Ligonier, which spokeswoman Julie Donovan described as the last British outpost before Fort Duquesne. “We value this relationship because of the connection with John Forbes and what he did here at Fort Ligonier,” she said.

Forbes went on to take Fort Duquesne from the French and to give Pittsburgh the name that it has today, but he did not live long enough to enjoy his victory. He died four months later in Philadelphia, Connelly said.

“The achievement of Forbes, to sail from Dunfermline, to come over here, to cut a trail all those miles, with (George) Washington under his command, really is phenomenal,” he said.

Carnegie's origins in Dunfermline were relatively humble compared to Forbes'. The cottage where Carnegie was born in 1835 sits about 100 yards from the Forbes family's spacious Pittencrieff Estate, Connelly said.

In 1908, while watching a parade celebrating Pittsburgh's sesquicentennial, Carnegie was struck by a float depicting a battle in Forbes' Fort Duquesne campaign.

“Carnegie saw that and the penny dropped,” Connelly said. “So when he returned to Scotland, he said, ‘Isn't it fantastic that a previous Laird of Dunfermline had founded Pittsburgh and I, as the present Laird, labored for its development?' ”

Carnegie bought Pittencrieff Estate in 1902 and gave it to the people of Dunfermline for use as a public park.

Although Scotland is enjoying a tourism boom from the TV series “Outlander” and direct flights from the United States, recognition of a shared history could encourage more travel, Connelly said.

“If you could see some of the places where Carnegie and Forbes came from, let's work together to link the two places and encourage that cross-fertilization,” he said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.