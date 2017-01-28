West Newton weighs in on Westmoreland comprehensive plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More workshops are scheduled to gather public input: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegheny Township Municipal Building, 136 Community Building Road; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Westmoreland County Historical Society, 362 Sand Hill Road, Unity Township; and from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St.

Improving public transportation and roadways, eliminating blighted housing, allocating industrial development space and sharing of services will be keys to a successful future for Westmoreland County.

Those were among the suggestions offered Wednesday by about a dozen residents who provided input on the county's comprehensive plan, Reimagining Our Westmoreland, during a two-hour session in West Newton. The updated comprehensive plan is designed to be a policy guide for public officials, as well as those in industry and the nonprofit sector.

It is important for small communities like West Newton to get public transportation because it may be the only way for the elderly and handicapped to get around, West Newton Mayor Mary Popovich said.

Eliminating blighted houses and businesses from communities is important for those towns to grow, she said. West Newton is part of the Westmoreland County Land Bank, which purchases properties up for tax sale and seeks to get them back on the tax rolls.

Jeff Bloom of Rostraver, owner of Bloom Brew, a craft brewery in West Newton, lamented what he said are restrictive zoning regulations that makes it difficult for small businesses. Bloom said he has been seeking a building where he can put his craft brewery and open a brewpub, but has faced barriers.

“If you are going to bring in more growth, you are going to have to improve the infrastructure,” Bloom said.

Gil Coles of Monessen said he believes more inclusion of minorities is needed at the county level and county government should get more involved in improving the conditions of poor neighborhoods.

For communities like Monessen, dilapidated houses must be razed or rehabilitated so people can move in, Coles said.

Semi-rural communities like Yukon in South Huntingdon are in need of public sewage service, said Carl Spadaro, environmental general manager for MAX Environmental Technologies Inc., which operates an industrial waste treatment and storage facility near the community.

Gerry Durishan of Hempfield said the county is hurt by parochialism — too many communities and too many school districts.

The county's planning and development department said it has received a response from more than 2,200 people who have participated in almost a dozen community workshops, online questionnaires and an online, interactive mapping tool at www.hlplanning.com/portals/westmoreland.

The county will have a workshop this spring for a more focused discussion of the top issues, concerns and priorities. This summer, the public will be able to weigh in on potential planning scenarios at another workshop.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.